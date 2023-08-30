The Monopoly Go Jungle Journey event is now live in the game. The highly social title from Scopely keeps bringing amazing rewards to help tycoons achieve more in the game and complete their boards faster. While many players are waiting to finish the current season in the game on a good note, many are still trying to complete their Wildlife Tales Sticker albums aggressively, and the Monopoly Go Jungle Journey rewards might help them achieve their ambitious goal.

This Monopoly Go Jungle Journey event has been in-game for a few days. However, since it takes a certain number of points to unlock the event before you can see the rewards, here is a sneak peek of the rewards you can get from this event.

All Monopoly Go Jungle Journey rewards

Monopoly Go Jungle Journey rewards (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Jungle Journey event brings a handful of rewards for some of the table toppers. You will have to get a specific number of points (binoculars) to unlock the event first, which can be obtained by landing on the Chance and Railroad tiles on the board.

You will get rewarded twice for completing every level. However, the best rewards will be rolled out after the end of this event and only be given to the top 15 of the table. Here is the list of rewards:

You will get 1,500 dice, 22.9 million cash rewards, and a Pink sticker pack for the top spot.

750 dice, a 10.7 million cash reward, and a Pink sticker pack will be awarded for second position.

Third on the table will get 600 dice rolls, 9.15M cash rewards, and a Blue sticker pack.

500 dice rolls, 7.63M cash rewards, and a Green sticker pack will be awarded to the one finishing in the fourth spot.

400 dice rolls, 6.1M cash rewards, and a Green sticker pack for the fifth position holder.

350 dice rolls and a 4.58M cash reward are ensured for the one who comes sixth.

300 dice rolls, 3.82M cash reward is for the seventh position.

The eighth position holder will receive 250 dice rolls and a 3.82M cash reward.

200 dice and 3.05M cash reward is for the player placed on ninth and the 10th position holders.

Then everyone from 11th to 15th position will get 50 dice rolls and 1.53M cash rewards.

You will get two points for every failed Shutdown and four points for the successful ones. On the other hand, you will also earn points for each successful 'Bank Heist' in the game.

You can check out the total points collected and your ranking by tapping the Monopoly Go Jungle Journey icon on the upper left side of your screen. Earn more cash in this event via these rewards, and complete the board faster.

You can get more points by playing with higher multipliers. You can get 20 points for each failed Shutdown while playing with a 10x roller. However, since it will take ten dice to play one 10x roller, you will need more dice to compensate. Check out our guide on how to get more dice in the game for that.

This concludes everything we know about the Monopoly Go Jungle Journey event. Check out our other article for a complete rewards list for the season's final event.