Monopoly Go Sea Safari event: Reward list, schedule, and more

Following a few days of absence, the Monopoly Go Sea Safari event is back with a bang and brings plenty of riches for you as rewards. Monopoly Go is a popular ‘Highly Social’ title by Scopely that allows players to enjoy the virtual version of the iconic board game. You will make friends here, earn cash with every roll of the dice, and use them to complete various maps.
The new event will help you earn numerous free rolls of dice, extra cash, and more. This article will provide the complete list of Sea Safari event rewards.
List of Monopoly Go Sea Safari rewards
If you are looking forward to increasing your net worth, the new Monopoly Go Sea Safari event will do the trick. This event will go live in-game on August 28, 2023, and last until August 31, 2023. Arriving as the final event of this season, there are plenty of mind-blowing rewards for you to grab.
Here is the complete reward list:
The virtual board game also has an ongoing sticker collection event called Wildlife Tales, which will also end with Sea Safari. Thus, try to complete it and collect as many stickers from the reward list as possible. You can earn additional rewards for completing more sticker albums within this period.
A guide to complete the Sea Safari Event
You must land on the right tiles of the board to collect points, which are crucial to securing the reward. You will get two points for landing on the Chance tiles, three for the Community Chest tiles, and five for the Railroad tiles.
A lot of dice rolls are needed to complete the Sea Safari event. It's utterly frustrating to get caught up in Jail tiles and Free Parking tiles at the corners of the board, as these do not offer anything to the players. So, feel free to check out our articles to revive your wasted dice rolls.
That's everything you need to know about the new Monopoly Go Sea Safari event.