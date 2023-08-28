Esports & Gaming

Monopoly Go Sea Safari event: Reward list, schedule, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Aug 28, 2023 21:22 GMT
Monopoly Go Sea Safari
Monopoly Go Sea Safari event rewards list (Image via Scopely)

Following a few days of absence, the Monopoly Go Sea Safari event is back with a bang and brings plenty of riches for you as rewards. Monopoly Go is a popular ‘Highly Social’ title by Scopely that allows players to enjoy the virtual version of the iconic board game. You will make friends here, earn cash with every roll of the dice, and use them to complete various maps.

The new event will help you earn numerous free rolls of dice, extra cash, and more. This article will provide the complete list of Sea Safari event rewards.

List of Monopoly Go Sea Safari rewards

Point collection index for this event (Image via Scopely)
Point collection index for this event (Image via Scopely)

If you are looking forward to increasing your net worth, the new Monopoly Go Sea Safari event will do the trick. This event will go live in-game on August 28, 2023, and last until August 31, 2023. Arriving as the final event of this season, there are plenty of mind-blowing rewards for you to grab.

Here is the complete reward list:

Monopoly Go Sea Safari milestones

Points required

Sea Safari Rewards

1

30

Green sticker pack

2

40

20 dice rolls

3

45

Cash reward

4

175

80 dice rolls

5

50

10 Min Cash Grab

6

55

Green sticker pack

7

65

Cash reward

8

400

185 dice rolls

9

70

Cash reward

10

90

Green sticker pack

11

100

Cash reward

12

800

425 dice rolls

13

125

15 Min Rent Frenzy

14

150

Green sticker pack

15

175

Cash rewards

16

1.2K

680 dice rolls

17

175

Green sticker pack

18

180

5 Min cash boost

19

200

Cash reward

20

2K

1.1K dice rolls

21

220

Green sticker pack

22

375

10 Min High Roller

23

300

150 dice rolls

24

1.5K

Cash rewards

25

400

185 dice rolls

26

650

Blue sticker pack

27

800

5 Min cash boost

28

4K

1.8K dice rolls

29

1K

Cash rewards

30

1.5K

Blue sticker pack

31

1.7K

Cash rewards

32

8K

3.2K dice rolls

33

2K

20 Min High Roller

34

2.2K

Cash rewards

35

2.4K

Pink sticker pack

36

2.8K

750 dice rolls

37

7K

Cash rewards

38

3K

800 dice rolls

39

4K

Pink sticker pack

40

5K

Cash rewards

41

17K

Pink sticker pack and 7.5K dice rolls

The virtual board game also has an ongoing sticker collection event called Wildlife Tales, which will also end with Sea Safari. Thus, try to complete it and collect as many stickers from the reward list as possible. You can earn additional rewards for completing more sticker albums within this period.

A guide to complete the Sea Safari Event

The tiles to land on to complete the Sea Safari event (Image via Scopely)
The tiles to land on to complete the Sea Safari event (Image via Scopely)

You must land on the right tiles of the board to collect points, which are crucial to securing the reward. You will get two points for landing on the Chance tiles, three for the Community Chest tiles, and five for the Railroad tiles.

A lot of dice rolls are needed to complete the Sea Safari event. It's utterly frustrating to get caught up in Jail tiles and Free Parking tiles at the corners of the board, as these do not offer anything to the players. So, feel free to check out our articles to revive your wasted dice rolls.

That's everything you need to know about the new Monopoly Go Sea Safari event.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...