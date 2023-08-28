Monopoly Go Sea Safari event: Reward list, schedule, and more

Following a few days of absence, the Monopoly Go Sea Safari event is back with a bang and brings plenty of riches for you as rewards. Monopoly Go is a popular ‘Highly Social’ title by Scopely that allows players to enjoy the virtual version of the iconic board game. You will make friends here, earn cash with every roll of the dice, and use them to complete various maps.

The new event will help you earn numerous free rolls of dice, extra cash, and more. This article will provide the complete list of Sea Safari event rewards.

List of Monopoly Go Sea Safari rewards

Point collection index for this event (Image via Scopely)

If you are looking forward to increasing your net worth, the new Monopoly Go Sea Safari event will do the trick. This event will go live in-game on August 28, 2023, and last until August 31, 2023. Arriving as the final event of this season, there are plenty of mind-blowing rewards for you to grab.

Here is the complete reward list:

Monopoly Go Sea Safari milestones Points required Sea Safari Rewards 1 30 Green sticker pack 2 40 20 dice rolls 3 45 Cash reward 4 175 80 dice rolls 5 50 10 Min Cash Grab 6 55 Green sticker pack 7 65 Cash reward 8 400 185 dice rolls 9 70 Cash reward 10 90 Green sticker pack 11 100 Cash reward 12 800 425 dice rolls 13 125 15 Min Rent Frenzy 14 150 Green sticker pack 15 175 Cash rewards 16 1.2K 680 dice rolls 17 175 Green sticker pack 18 180 5 Min cash boost 19 200 Cash reward 20 2K 1.1K dice rolls 21 220 Green sticker pack 22 375 10 Min High Roller 23 300 150 dice rolls 24 1.5K Cash rewards 25 400 185 dice rolls 26 650 Blue sticker pack 27 800 5 Min cash boost 28 4K 1.8K dice rolls 29 1K Cash rewards 30 1.5K Blue sticker pack 31 1.7K Cash rewards 32 8K 3.2K dice rolls 33 2K 20 Min High Roller 34 2.2K Cash rewards 35 2.4K Pink sticker pack 36 2.8K 750 dice rolls 37 7K Cash rewards 38 3K 800 dice rolls 39 4K Pink sticker pack 40 5K Cash rewards 41 17K Pink sticker pack and 7.5K dice rolls

The virtual board game also has an ongoing sticker collection event called Wildlife Tales, which will also end with Sea Safari. Thus, try to complete it and collect as many stickers from the reward list as possible. You can earn additional rewards for completing more sticker albums within this period.

A guide to complete the Sea Safari Event

The tiles to land on to complete the Sea Safari event (Image via Scopely)

You must land on the right tiles of the board to collect points, which are crucial to securing the reward. You will get two points for landing on the Chance tiles, three for the Community Chest tiles, and five for the Railroad tiles.

A lot of dice rolls are needed to complete the Sea Safari event. It's utterly frustrating to get caught up in Jail tiles and Free Parking tiles at the corners of the board, as these do not offer anything to the players. So, feel free to check out our articles to revive your wasted dice rolls.

That's everything you need to know about the new Monopoly Go Sea Safari event.