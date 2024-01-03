How to add more players in Lethal Company

Lethal Company, upon its initial release, garnered a notable positive reception from the gaming community. What's noteworthy is that this acclaim is directed towards the game's early access version, currently available on Steam. The multiplayer aspect of the game has been particularly well-received, offering an exhilarating gaming experience for players.

While the standard squad size is limited to four players, some YouTubers have shared techniques through video tutorials on expanding the player capacity within the lobby. Several straightforward steps can be followed to increase the lobby size, allowing for more than the standard four players.

This article features various tricks to increase the number of players in your Lethal Company lobby.

Steps to add more players in Lethal Company

1) Download LC API

Visit the Thunderstore page of LC API (Image via Thunderstore)

Lethal Company limits lobby creation to just four players. However, YouTuber Merlin produced a tutorial video simplifying the process of expanding the lobby size. In it, he details how the Bigger Lobby mod can enable lobbies with more than four players.

To achieve this, you need to download two essential components: LC API to support the mod and the BiggerLobby mod itself. To acquire the API, visit the Thunderstore page of LC API. Once there, scroll down, and you will find an option to download.

2) Download the BiggerLobby mod

Opt for the latest version and initiate the download. (Image via Thunderstore)

After obtaining the LC API file, navigate to the Thunderstore page and scroll down to locate the various versions of the BiggerLobby mod. Opt for the latest version and initiate the download. In Merlin's video, he demonstrated downloading BiggerLobbyV1.0.9, but you have to download the most recent version, which is bizzlemip-BiggerLobby-2.6.0.

3) Install the mods

Drag and drop these files into the game's folder (Image via YouTube/ Merlin)

After downloading the Zip files for LC API and BiggerLobby, head to Steam and locate Lethal Company. Right-click on the game, select Manage, and then choose Browse Local Files. This will take you to the folder that houses the game files on your local machine.

Next, open your downloads and go to the folder where you recently downloaded the Zip files. Drag and drop these files into the game's folder. Once completed, your Zip files will be installed in the game's directory.

4) Launch the game

Double-click the game located in the same directory. Upon launching the game, you'll notice the successful installation of the mod in the bottom left corner of your screen. Proceed to host the game, and in the Max Players section, specify the number of players you wish to include in your lobby.

Ensure that your friends are using the same modded files to join your lobby. Note that you can accommodate up to 20 players, but be cautious, as a larger lobby size may potentially disrupt the game.