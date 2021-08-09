How to apply for PUBG New State (Mobile) second Alpha Test

PUBG New State recently announced that the second Alpha Testing would begin later this month. The registration period for the same has already commenced, and players from selected countries can now register for it. In contrast to the previous Alpha Test, the second will be available for iOS and Android platforms.

The test is only available to a limited number of participants, and not everyone who registers is selected. Users selected for the test will be able to take a glance at the features and other elements of the new title.

Applying for PUBG New State second Alpha Test

Players from the selected regions can follow the steps given below to register for the PUBG New State second Alpha Test website:

Step 1: Users can apply for the second iteration of the closed Alpha Test from the official website. This link will take them to the webpage.

Step 2: They can tap on the "Apply for Alpha Test" button.

Users must read and accept the privacy policy and terms of service (Image via PUBG New State)

Step 3: Next, users can go through the application guide, Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service.

Select the platform (Image via PUBG New State)

Step 4: After carefully reading and accepting them, they must choose the mobile OS they wish to apply for.

Enter the email ID and press the apply button (Image via PUBG New State)

Step 5: Players must carefully enter their email ID and click the apply button. A dialog box will appear informing the users about the schedule. Click the confirm button.

PUBG New State Alpha Test regions

The second Alpha Test for PUBG New State is restricted to the following regions:

MENA and Turkey

Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen

Asia

Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Macao, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Chinese Taipei, and Thailand

Note: Only players from these regions will be eligible to apply and participate

Timeline

The schedule for the PUBG New State second Alpha Test (Image via PUBG New State)

Application period – August 9 to August 23

Alpha Tester Selection announcement – August 26 at 10 AM SGT (UTC +8)

Pre-download phase – August 26 to August 27

Alpha Test period – August 27 to August 29

Minimum device specifications

Android and iOS users can participate in the Alpha Test (Image via PUBG New State)

The developers have expanded the list of compatible devices, and even iOS devices will be supported. Here are the minimum requirements:

Android device: Android version 6 with 2 GB of RAM

iOS devices: iPhone 6S or later with iOS 13 or higher.

Note: The alpha test period and device requirements are subject to change

Edited by Shaheen Banu