PUBG New State (Mobile) Alpha download details, gameplay, features, and more

Krafton’s upcoming title on the mobile platform, i.e., PUBG New State, was initially announced in February. The pre-registrations have been going on on the Google Play Store, and players will be receiving a limited vehicle skin for registering.

Although iOS pre-orders are yet to begin, the developer has announced that they will be commencing soon.

Alpha tests for PUBG New State have recently been initiated exclusively for the United States, and users have an opportunity to test out what the game will be offering.

Download, gameplay, and other details about PUBG New State

Download

Before starting, players must note that only those selected to play the Alpha tests will be able to access it. Users have to head to the official Alpha test website and tap on the “Alpha Test Selection Status” option. If they’re selected, they will find a Google Play Store option.

Users can tap on that to get redirected to the Play Store page of PUBG New State. Finally, they have to press the “Install” button.

Alternatively, selected users would’ve received an email from the developers with the download link.

Gameplay

The new field-trip video, released on the social media handles of PUBG New State, provided players with a sneak peek of the various locations on the Troi map. It also gave them a glance at the gameplay of the highly-anticipated game.

Like all other BR games, there will be 100 players competing in a match in PUBG New State. The game is set in 2051 and would have futuristic items, including ballistic shields and drones.

Features

Electric cars would be present in the game (Image via PUBG New State)

Given below are some of the features of the ongoing Alpha tests:

Electric Cars Flare gun Team Up Squad Mode Trams Weapon Customization Dyneema Vest Deployable Shields Search Drones

Players can tap here for an in-depth insight into all the features available in the Alpha stage.

