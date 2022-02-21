How to avoid getting accounts deleted in COD Mobile

A new type of horror struck the COD Mobile community after random accounts started getting deleted last week. While at first, nobody took notice, the problem spread like wildfire across the community after Ferg and Aerith, two major content creators, had their accounts deleted from the game.

Till now, there is no way to retrieve those deleted accounts, meaning players have lost all their in-game possessions and stats related to those accounts.

Aerith @Axrith I got my account deleted due to the website that allows account deletion with uid and player id so make sure you guys turn on streamer mode until this gets fixed 🤎 I got my account deleted due to the website that allows account deletion with uid and player id so make sure you guys turn on streamer mode until this gets fixed 🤎

Both Ferg and Aerith have had their main accounts deleted, and both of these prominent content creators have invested vast amounts of time and money in the game. It is a bit sad that their main accounts are now forever gone as there seems to be no possible way to retrieve them.

PureCODM @PureCODM @Ferg has 2 accounts banned right now and his backup account casually has every skin in the game @Ferg has 2 accounts banned right now and his backup account casually has every skin in the game 😂

The entire fiasco started after a loophole website was discovered that could be used to delete any account in the game if crucial details from a particular account were provided. Read on to find out how to protect one's COD Mobile account from the ongoing scam.

Easy steps to ensure COD Mobile account does not get deleted by scammers

Currently, the only way to stop scammers from deleting accounts is to turn on the 'streamer mode.' Streamer mode was recently introduced in the game, and players often use it to isolate themselves while playing solo.

Content creators who live stream the game use the mode to stop players from stream sniping them by watching their live streams.

NYSLM path @path_exe Emergency update!



Turn on streamer mode asap to protect your account



Also, Activision & TiMi are both aware and are working on fixes.



(Previous post deleted cuz it showed my ID lol, if my account gets deleted ig it’s on me) Emergency update!Turn on streamer mode asap to protect your accountAlso, Activision & TiMi are both aware and are working on fixes. (Previous post deleted cuz it showed my ID lol, if my account gets deleted ig it’s on me) https://t.co/AOg8GgCnLC

The streamer mode seems to be the only rational way to stop scammers at the moment. The loophole website deleting COD Mobile accounts requires both the UID (Unique Identification Number) and the account name to complete the task. Turning on streamer mode will ensure that scammers never get hold of the player's actual account name.

Follow the steps below to turn on streamer mode:

1) Log into the game and go to the Settings menu

2) Go to 'Legal and Privacy' settings at the bottom of the page

3) Scroll down to find 'Streamer Mode' and turn it on

4) Go out of the settings menu to check if the account name appears scrambled with random letters and numbers

Both Activision and Timi are aware of the fiasco, and a more permanent solution is expected from the authorities soon.

