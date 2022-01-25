×
“I’ve become too strong”: COD Mobile streamer iFerg gets handed a 10-year ban in the game

The biggest CoD Mobile player was just banned from the game (Image via Sportskeeda)
Kobi Beef
ANALYST
Modified Jan 25, 2022 03:28 AM IST
Feature

Pro COD mobile player iFerg has randomly had his account banned this morning, leaving himself and fans confused.

Luke "iFerg" Fergie is the top Call of Duty: Mobile player in the world, recently winning his third Battle Royale Worlds tournament. He has been playing the game since it was released, fighting his way to the top of the leaderboards and consistently proving that he is a master at the mobile game.

He recently collaborated with the game to have a custom skin of himself that can be used in-game. This collaboration between a game company and a popular creator isn't unheard of, however, it was the first time a mobile gamer had such an accomplishment.

With all of this support from COD Mobile, it came as a huge shock that the creator found himself banned.

I got banned in COD Mobile https://t.co/4k7Os6C6Jy

iFerg banned from COD Mobile, fans react to the surprising news

iFerg joked about the ban, saying that he's become stronger after overcoming a recent illness. While the response was humorous, it showed that he might have had no idea why the ban was implemented.

I've become too strong after my sickness and it seems they don't like it

Fans rushed to give their reactions, most were astonished by the 10-year ban while others told him this is a current problem with unwarranted bans on people.

@Ferg @Ferg is banned now but he will get unbanned soon, feeling sad for people who dumped a ton of Money and Time for this game and got banned for no reason. Yet they can’t prove their innocence because they are not famous.
@Ferg It’s been happening and people are still banned they might now just realize because you got banned but the rest of us acc still banned for 10 years
@Ferg I really wish they’d fix that. I know they’ll remove your ban but there’s a lot of people that happens to where they can’t get it back :(

Many fans shared their humorous reactions, with most pointing out that a creator with their own personal in-game skin has been banned from the same game only adds humor to the unfortunate situation.

@Ferg Bro what, you literally have your own skin as well 💀
@Ferg see you in 2032
@Ferg Lmaaaaaaooooooooooo 🤣 https://t.co/n8hlauxvad
@Ferg Codm be like: Nah fam, Bye bye https://t.co/zQW0W47an0
@Ferg Imagine having ur own character in the game and the person it's inspired by can't even play it lmao
@Ferg Imagine giving someone a character skin and then banning them for 10years 😂

Another pro COD Mobile player, "Bobby Plays," quipped that the reason for the ban was Luke's latest video on his YouTube channel, jokingly calling it a one out of ten.

@Ferg Congrats on the 1/10 video

Luke then responds with a short video of himself fake laughing.

@RealBobbyPlays Aww https://t.co/7gVIF9AZX7

While this ban on the top player will most likely be removed by the end of the day, it has seemed to have highlighted the issue of unwarranted bans in the game. Many fans' responses show that this problem isn't new, and has been an issue they see constantly.

With this added attention to the issue, fans will be hoping that COD Mobile will try and fix it, or will they only work on unbanning iFerg?

Certainly, this issue cannot go unfixed forever. Hopefully, with this problem affecting their biggest player, COD Mobile will surely look into why this happens and fix the issue so that more players can get back to playing the game they love.

Edited by R. Elahi
