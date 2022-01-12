"It just all fits":iFerg reacts to his own skin in COD Mobile Season 11

COD Mobile has rewarded its biggest content creator with a skin of his own. iFerg, also known as Ferg in the COD Mobile community, has his own skin in the game that all players can purchase from the Store.

The pro player-turned-YouTuber has been grinding the game since 2019. He even reached the top of the leaderboards after COD Mobile's official global launch in October 2019.

The Ferg bundle has been launched in the game and players can purchase it in exchange for COD points.

The Ferg bundle has been launched in the game and players can purchase it in exchange for COD points. The bundle consists of a Ferg character skin, a DR-H weapon blueprint, an emote, and more.

Ferg reacted to the skin live on his stream on YouTube and fans could not have asked for more from the man who has time and again proved he is one of the best CODM players on the planet.

Ferg reacts to his own COD Mobile operator skin live on stream

After a fifteen minute countdown, Ferg opened up the game and reacted to his own skin for the first time. This is the first skin in COD Mobile that has been rewarded to a player based only on his content creation for the game.

Number one on the side, katanas on the back. Looking like a ninja with a Outrider- De Los Muertos skin, the skin I was using when I was number one on the leaderboards. It just all fits chat, it all fits.[... ]

He went on to play a few games of Battle Royale before jumping on to multiplayer with only one mission: Nuke the lobby with his own custom DR-H skin.

Ferg @Ferg Mind blown that I got my own skin in a Call of Duty title… Mind blown that I got my own skin in a Call of Duty title… https://t.co/TbnntNUCMn

Ferg has proved time and again that he is one of the best players in the game. Before COD Mobile, he also dominated another Battle Royale title on mobile known as Rules of Survival. Back then, he was a teenager and a pro player for Cloud-9.

Two other content creators, Bobbyplays and Hawksnest, are also getting their own custom character skins in the game and they come out tomorrow and the day after respectively.

