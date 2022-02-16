COD Mobile deletes Ferg's three-year-old main account 

COD Mobile has once again done the unimaginable with their biggest content creator, Ferg. After banning his alternate account last month, it appears that his main account has been completely deleted from the game. The incident took place a few hours ago when Ferg decided to stream on YouTube.

While being live with almost four thousand concurrent viewers, the COD Mobile streamer discovered that his main account, with thousands of dollars worth of skins, was no longer available in the game.

PureCODM @PureCODM @Ferg has 2 accounts banned right now and his backup account casually has every skin in the game @Ferg has 2 accounts banned right now and his backup account casually has every skin in the game 😂

While the streamer was quite surprised with the sudden change of events, he was not too visibly disappointed as one would expect a person to be if they lost skins worth thousands of dollars in an account. While it is possible Ferg will be able to retrieve his account by talking to his contacts inside Activision, no resolution was reached by the end of his stream earlier today.

Less than a month after a 10-year ban, Ferg's COD Mobile account is permanently deleted

Ferg was given a harsh 10-year ban by Activision on his main account on January 24, 2020, which the streamer suspected was a result of mass reporting.

Ferg @Ferg I got banned in COD Mobile I got banned in COD Mobile https://t.co/4k7Os6C6Jy

However, just a few weeks later, his main account has again been banned and deleted from the game. While no reason was provided to the streamer, this obstacle did not stop Ferg from playing the game on his stream.

Ferg has had this account since COD Mobile was in the beta stage back in October 2019. After playing for almost three years on this account, the streamer has achieved wonders that most players would only dream of. He also has almost every legendary weapon and epic skin in his possession, worth hundreds and thousands of dollars.

NYSL Bobby @RealBobbyPlays



Big fan Hey @Ferg , I'm holding your account hostage, you can have it back in exchange for a youtube shoutoutBig fan Hey @Ferg, I'm holding your account hostage, you can have it back in exchange for a youtube shoutoutBig fan

At the end of the stream, this is all Ferg had to say about the situation regarding his deleted account:

"The account I started the game with in the beta of COD Mobile is no longer in the game. Don't know why, don't know how, don't know if I will get it back, but we will see. We will see in a couple of days I guess. I have no idea if I will get it back."

Here's hoping Activision comes to their senses and retrieves the account back to the streamer soon.

Edited by R. Elahi