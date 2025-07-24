How to Backstab in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Jul 24, 2025 02:00 GMT
A guide to perform Backstab in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games)
Backstab in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is tied closely to the game's posture-based combat system. It’s not a one-button stealth move. Instead, it requires positioning, timing, and the use of charged heavy attacks. While the game doesn’t go deep into stealth mechanics like Sekiro, it does allow players to use the element of surprise to land powerful attacks from behind, especially when facing tough enemies or bosses.

On that note, here is a guide on how to perform a Backstab in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

A guide to performing a Backstab in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

You can practice different methods of combat (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games)
To land a Backstab in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, you need to approach an enemy from behind and perform a charged heavy attack. Hold RT (or R2) to charge up. If the enemy doesn’t detect you or is in a recovery animation, this can instantly break their posture. Once their stance is broken, follow up with RB (or R1) to trigger a critical hit.

This works even better when you have Skyborn Might charges available. The charged combo tied to it can deal significantly more posture damage, especially with a Longsword. One clean combo from behind can often bring an enemy to their knees, making it a reliable strategy for clearing tougher foes efficiently.

Best situations to use Backstab in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Duel against The Inner Demon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games)
Some enemies and bosses, like The Inner Demon, have animation phases. If you’re careful and time it well, you can get behind them mid-fight and land a Backstab. This deals heavy damage and can shift the flow of the fight in your favor.

You don’t need to rely on stealth alone. Even during direct combat, if you see an enemy whiff a combo or leave themselves open, you can move around them and use a charged attack to break their stance and trigger the Backstab.

This concludes our guide on performing Backstabs in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

