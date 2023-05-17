How to Ball Roll in FIFA 23

The Ball Roll is one of the simplest tricks to execute in FIFA 23, and players can do it with minimal skill ratings in the game. To perform the move, you won't need to memorize any specific set of controls. All you will need to do is master the analog stick. Like every trick in EA Sports' popular title, you'll need to practice it to get better.

There are plenty of tricks that you can perform in FIFA 23, including some of the signature moves of footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe. Performing these moves can be difficult, and only some in-game cards can execute them. Thankfully, the Ball Roll is a trick used by amateurs and experts alike.

A perfectly-executed Ball Roll can be incredibly helpful in FIFA 23

A well-executed Ball Roll could be a major difference-maker in a match despite its simplicity. This move has plenty of uses that vary with the situation. One of its biggest advantages is the simple controls – you only need to master the analog stick.

You'll have to move the analog stick to either left or right to perform the Ball Roll. If you want to move to your left, move the stick to the left. Similarly, move the stick to the right if you want to move to your right. However, there's one important factor that you'll need to be mindful about.

The left/right movement is relative to the direction you're facing in a match. If you're facing the direction of the opposition's goal, the stick has to be moved either up or down to perform the trick. Similarly, if you're facing toward the sidelines, the stick has to be moved either left or right.

The Ball Roll will require a bit of practice at first, and you might make some unforced errors in FIFA 23. You must quickly decipher the direction you're facing in a match, as that will enable you to perform the move correctly. You'll be able to master more complex tricks once you get used to using the analog stick effectively.

Any footballer who has 2-star Skills or more in FIFA 23 can perform the Ball Roll. This includes almost every card in the game, including those of defenders.

Remember to leave the sprint button while trying to perform the Ball Roll. If you keep the sprint button pressed, it will trigger a different move.

