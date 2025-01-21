How to do a Battle Arts Chain in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Battle Arts Chain in Dynasty Warriors Origins can allow you to easily take down a huge chunk of enemy forces and turn the tides of war in your favor. This powerful technique can only be activated if you have a companion during the battle, and it can be used to obliterate enemy forces especially during scenarios where you need to take out hundreds of enemies.

This article will cover everything that you need to know regarding Battle Arts Chain in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to perform a Battle Arts Chain in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Battle Arts can only be performed when fighting alongside a companion officer (Image via KOEI TECMO)

Battle Arts Chain is basically a follow-up attack that your allies will perform during combat. This allows you to unleash devastating blows against the various enemy officers who might give you a hard time. You might come across one training from Gan Ning to activate a Battle Arts Chain early on during Chapter 2 of Dynasty Warriors.

To do this, you will need an ally to perform their Battle Art skills when you activate one of your own. When on the battlefield, keep an eye out for the chain that links you with your preferred companion. This marks that they have sufficient Bravery and are ready to activate their own abilities.

Talk with Gan Ning to receive the training (Image via KOEI TECMO)

Perform one Battle Art using your own Bravery in Dynasty Warriors Origins and your ally should trigger a follow-up attack their ability as well. This will deal more damage to the enemies around you.

Given you cannot see if your allies have got their Bravery as well, timing is very crucial. You might have to try this for a couple of times before you are finally able to trigger the Battle Arts Chain in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Keep an eye out for the chain and make sure you are close enough to your allies, and you will be able to trigger the attack. Once you do it, Gan Ning's training will be completed and you will be able to obtain Skill Points in Dynasty Warriors for your efforts. Besides that, you will be able to trigger Battle Arts Chain any time you go to the field with an allied officer.

