Dynasty Warriors Origins: Complete Chapter 2 walkthrough

Chapter 2 of Dynasty Warriors Origins sees the collapse of the Han Imperial Dynasty from the lingering effects of Zhang Jiao's Yellow Turban rebellion and the various powers trying to seize the throne of China. Your duty as the Guardian of Peace will require you to eliminate any evil-doers who can destabilize the land, and in doing so, you will assist countless heroes from the Three Kingdom era.

This article provides you with a walkthrough of Chapter 2 of Dynasty Warriors Origins, including all of the key moments that you should keep an eye out for.

Dynasty Warriors Origins Chapter 2 walkthrough

Suppression of Yu Province

The Suppression of You Province (Image via KOEI TECMO)

Go to any Inn and read Liu Bei's letter. This will unlock one of the Suppression of You Province Battle. Before you head to the battle, go to Yu province and talk with the old man to obtain Spree of Devastation Battle Arts for the Spear.

Trending

Check out: Suppression of You Province guide

Make sure to visit the Yu province Waymark to obtain some extra rewards like horses as you should have enough peace level in the area in Dynasty Warriors Origins. Go to the city of Ji to proceed. After the cutscene, you can interact with Zhang Fei and Guan Yu to increase your bond with them and receive training tasks.

Optional missions

Suppression of Ji Province

Vanquishing of Bandits in Ji Province

You will meet Sun Sangxiang (Image via KOEI TECMO)

Suppression of Jing Province/ Suppression of Liang Province

Head to the village now to continue the story. Once the cutscene concludes, return to the inn and you will get two letters that unlock the next two battles of the campaign. The Edict unlocks the Suppression of Liang Province mission, while reading Huang Gai's letter unlocks Suppression of Jing Province.

The ideal way to approach this is by completing the battle in Liang first before heading off to Jing.

Fast travel to the Waymark at Yu Province and then go to Sili Province to find the Suppression of Liang Province mission. Complete it and travel back to the Yu Waymark. Go south and use the ferry near Jiangxia to reach the second mission, the Suppression of Jing Province.

Make sure to unlock all of the Waymarks that you come across as they allow you to fast travel in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Optional missions

Cheng Pu's request

Sun Jian's request

Quelling of the Rebels in Jing Province

Subjugation of White Wave Bandits

Head back to Ji Inn and read the letter from Yuanhua. A small cutscene will play after which you can avail the services of Shui Jing retreat that also allows you to exchange the Old Coins in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Return to Ji again and you will find an edict that starts the mission, Subjugation of White Wave Bandits in the Sili Province.

Check out: Subjugation of White Wave Bandits guide

Diaochan (Image via KOEI TECMO)

Protection of Wang Yun

Complete the battle and continue the story to meet Diaochan and Wang Yun.

Optional missions

Rescue of the Village in Sili

Speak with Diaochan to progress the quest. Head over to Sili Province to complete the mission, Protection of Wang Yun.

Check out: Protection of Wang Yun guide

Rebellion of the Ten Attendants

You can bring one companion in this battle (Image via KOEI TECMO)

After you complete the mission, get to the inn and set yourself up. You will receive the Rebellion of the Ten Attendants. Head to the battle, complete it, and speak with Diaochan.

Check out: Rebellion of the Ten Attendants guide

Speak with the unmarked NPC (???) to progress the story. You will get the mission, Assassination of Dong Zhuo, next. There are a few extra requests that you can carry out here. You will also get the option to follow up on Diaochan's bond story.

Optional missions

Prevention of Wang Yun's Assassination

Elimination of Dong Zhuo's Spies

Assassination of Dong Zhuo

The concluding parts of Chapter 2 (Image via KOEI TECMO)

Next, head into the capital to engage in the Assassination of Dong Zhuo mission. You will encounter Lu Bu in Dynasty Warriors Origins here during this battle.

Check out: Assassination of Dong Zhuo guide

Battle of Sishui Gate

The battle of Sishui Gate (Image via KOEI TECMO)

Speak with all of the officers and then talk with Cao Cao to start the next major battle of the chapter.

Check out: Battle of Sishui Gate guide

Battle of Hulao Gate

Battle of Hulao Gate (Image via KOEI TECMO)

Head off to the next and final mission of Chapter 2, the Battle of Hulao Gate.

Check out: Battle of Hulao Gate guide

With that, Chapter 2 will conclude and you will start the next one, where you must ally with one of the three major factions in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.