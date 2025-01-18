Dynasty Warriors Origins: Rebellion of the Ten Attendants guide

The Rebellion of the Ten Attendants is a major story battle in Dynasty Warriors Origins’ chapter 2. It’s also one of the events that ultimately leads to Dong Zhuo getting his shot at taking over control of the emperor. For those who aren’t familiar, the Ten Regular Attendants were a faction of eunuchs run by Zhang Rang. Although the emperor trusted them highly, they ultimately gave way to corruption and lawlessness.

In the Battle of Rebellion of the Ten Attendants in Dynasty Warriors Origins, several of the higher-ranking officials came together to slay the Ten Attendants and free the emperor from their grip. However, it had far-reaching consequences for the land itself.

How to complete Rebellion of the Ten Attendants in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Victory Condition : Defeat all of the Ten Attendants and rescue the Emperor

: Defeat all of the Ten Attendants and rescue the Emperor Defeat Condition: Either Yuan Shao, Cao Cao, or Diaochan is forced to flee

The ten eunuchs need to be bested, so the emperor can be safe (Image via Koei Tecmo)

This is a relatively simple battle, as far as Chapter 2 main quests go in Dynasty Warriors Origins. You need to protect three people, but they won’t come under fire to force you to flee your current objective. You can choose to go alone, or partner with Xiahou Dun — so partner with Xiahou Dun.

Preparation for Battle

Weapon: General’s Sword (Longsword)

Gem: Oblivion Gem

Battle Arts:

Swallow Slash

Sp. Absconding Slash

Sp. Palm Strike

Falcon Flurry

Accessory: Ravenous Spirit Amulet

Unlocking the Rebellion of the Ten Attendants in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Yuan Shao and Cao Cao have differing ideals, but the same goal (Image via Koei Tecmo)

After completing the Protection of Wang Yun, and sitting through the cutscenes that succeed it, you can head to Luoyang whenever you’re ready to tackle the Rebellion of the Ten Attendants in Dynasty Warriors Origins. This battle will unlock automatically. Interacting with the flag will begin a cutscene with Yuan Shao, who will unveil the battle plan as many come from around the land to aid Grand General He Jin in defeating the Ten Attendants.

Rebellion of the Ten Attendants Walkthrough in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Defeat Cheng Kuang

Find the Secret Passage

Defeat the Ten Attendants

Cheng Kuang is the first of the Attendants to drop (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The Rebellion of the Ten Attendants in Dynasty Warriors Origins begins in the castle, and at first, everything is very empty, very quiet — too quiet. Rush ahead with the rest of the armor, following the only path you can. Before long, you’ll stumble into the first of the Ten Attendants, Cheng Kuang. He uses a polearm, so he’s got more reach, but he’s not as strong as you should be.

Jumping combos and the Falcon Flurry skill are going to serve you well in pretty much every fight. He’s relatively weak, so you won't need a lot of effort to push around. He also has a few soldiers with him, but again — not a real threat.

This is the "secret passage" (Image via Koei Tecmo)

After Cheng Kuang falls, there’s still only one way to go, so follow the route for the next step of Dynasty Warriors Origins Rebellion of the Ten Attendants. The path is barred, but thankfully, there’s a secret passage somewhere. You should be able to spot it easily using the Eyes of the Sacred Bird, allowing you to move forward.

The huge wall will glow when you spot it — just run over and interact to lift the door, and move through the secret passage with Cao Cao, Diaochan, and everyone else. It will dump you out in the main courtyard, where the main enemy force waits.

Defeat the Defender Captain that guards the door, and run up to the barred door to open it. Yuan Shao and Cao Cao will likely open it up by the time you even get there. However, the emperor is nowhere to be found! Leave the throne room and head south to open the barred door to the south.

These guys are chumps; defeat them and keep it moving (Image via Koei Tecmo)

After some dialogue, the troops will activate, and another Defender Captain will need to be defeated. Yuan Shao and Cao Cao split up to start fighting off the Ten Attendants in Dynasty Warriors Origins, and you’re left to go where you want, alongside Xiahou Dun. Do note that most enemies are in the west, so head there.

However, as soon as you do go that way, more foes will show up in the east, and the map will expand. You may as well defeat everyone in the west, before shifting to the east for this Dynasty Warriors Origins battlefield.

You’ll see Duan Gui and He Miao are on the move in the east, so stop what you’re doing and ride over immediately to deal with them. Duan Gui uses a tactician’s fan and He Miao uses a longsword, but both of them should be considerably weakened by the time you get there. Counter any attacks you can, and drop these two.

Yet another eunuch falls to my blade (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Meanwhile, back in the east, phantom soldiers are conjured by one of the Ten Attendants, making things just a bit more chaotic for this Dynasty Warriors Origins fight. In addition, Cao Jie has been found in the northeast part of the map. Instead of heading east, fight Cao Jie as he is closer, and like the eunuchs, isn’t very strong.

He wields a polearm and will have a bonus level of Fortitude, but that’s nothing Falcon Flurry can’t shred into pieces. If for some reason you get overwhelmed, you can also tag in Xiahou Dun, but none of these enemies are especially powerful, to be honest. So, I’d save it for Hou Lan.

At the same time, the Ten Attendants will spring an ambush down in the central part of the map. After slaying Cao Jie, start heading that way, and you’ll hear a notification about protecting priceless treasures. Deal with this, instead of the ambush. Your allies are fine for now.

This door lets you right into the hidden treasury (Image via Koei Tecmo)

In this part of Rebellion of the Ten Attendants, head to the blocked-off area in the southeast, with an enemy officer inside. You need to use the Eyes of the Sacred Eagle to find the secret entrance, as shown in the image above. By now, Cao Cao should have dealt with Feng Xu, thus defeating the phantom soldiers at the same time.

This frees you to head into the treasury and fight Xia Yun, who is hiding with soldiers among the treasures. He uses the daggers as a weapon and claims you won’t steal any treasure. Don’t worry Xia Yun, we aren’t here for it. He should be defeated with little effort, so best him, and leave the treasury.

Now you can go help Yuan Shu and Wu Kuang with Guo Sheng’s ambush. They shouldn’t be too healthy after all this time. In fact, as I rode up, Wu Kuang got the kill, so I moved on to the next fight in the south.

Even Yuan Shu's henchmen can beat these guys up (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Jian Shuo is giving Yuan Shao a run for his money and is arguably one of the strongest enemies in this fight. They use the Battle Gauntlets, so get ready to counter the powerful punches and kicks. He’s got a large health bar and an extra bit of Fortitude, but it's nothing you, XIahou Dun, and Yuan Shao can’t handle.

With Jian Shuo defeated in Dynasty Warriors Origins, open the nearby door to head to the next wave of foes. There are plenty of soldiers to rack up a kill count with, but Hou Lan is the real adversary here. If you’ve saved up Xiahou Dun’s Musou, this is a great time to swap to him or activate your own Rage Mode. That way you can temporarily spam your specials infinitely and then hit a powerful Rage Musou afterward. This clears the area quickly and should do a lot to chip away at Hou Lan and his daggers.

With this final kill, your mission is complete... for now (Image via Koei Tecmo)

With Hou Lan down, open the nearby gate with your soldiers and rush outside. Head to the nearby mass of enemies to the east, battering the Defender Captain on your way. You’ll find Zhao Zhong in one of the little prison areas, so open the gates, and batter this traitor as part of the current Dynasty Warriors Origins battle. This will wrap up the battle, so watch the cutscenes, and get ready for the next battle, Assassination of Dong Zhuo.

