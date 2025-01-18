Dynasty Warriors Origins: Assassination of Dong Zhuo guide

After the Rebellion of the Ten Attendants, Dynasty Warriors Origins players will face a new challenge: the Assassination of Dong Zhuo. Cao Cao agreed to assist in Wang Yun’s plan of driving a blade through the corrupt man who stole control of the emperor. However, one of the downsides is that Dong Zhuo also has control over the most powerful warrior in the entire land: Lu Bu.

One of the most important battles in Chapter 2 of Dynasty Warriors Origins, the Assassination of Dong Zhuo’s utter failure leads to gigantic protracted sieges at both Sishui Gate and Hulao Gate. Eventually, Dong Zhuo has to be dealt with, so why not now?

How to complete Assassination of Dong Zhuo in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Victory Condition : Defeat Dong Zhuo

: Defeat Dong Zhuo Defeat Condition: Cao Cao is forced to flee

Trending

It's all about playing keep away this time (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The Assassination of Dong Zhuo is a bit of a misnomer in Dynasty Warriors Origins, in terms of what you’re doing. Sure, the goal is to assassinate Dong Zhuo, but it doesn’t really go as planned. Instead, it turns into a horror film, where Lu Bu stalks you through the halls of the palace as you desperately try to escape.

Although this makes for a fun challenge, can you resist doing battle with Lu Bu zi Fengxian? I sure could. At the end of this mission, Lu Bu is likely to catch up to you — if you're really struggling with him defeating Cao Cao or Ziluan, don't be afraid to lower the difficulty. Still, if you're fast enough, you can get through all the officers without dying.

Preparation for Battle

Weapon: General’s Sword (Longsword)

Gem: Oblivion Gem

Battle Arts:

Swallow Slash

Sp. Absconding Slash

Sp. Palm Strike

Falcon Flurry

Accessory: Ravenous Spirit Amulet

Unlocking the Assassination of Dong Zhuo in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Unfortunately, none of this goes according to plan (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Unlocking the Assassination of Dong Zhuo is automatic in Dynasty Warriors Origins. This stage is unlocked after the events of the Rebellion of the Ten Attendants. The cutscenes that pop up after the mission will lead back to the imperial palace, so you can try to slay the beast Dong Zhuo, and bring peace to the land. Unfortunately, nothing is as easy as it should be.

Assassination of Dong Zhuo Walkthrough in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Escape with Cao Cao

Be cautious of Lu Bu’s approach

Find the secret passage in the treasury

Reach the escape point

Just keep running! (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The Assassination of Dong Zhuo begins in Dynasty Warriors Origins with the attempted assassination. After a cutscene where Dong Zhuo asks for the loyalty of Cao Cao, Diaochan attempts to seduce and assassinate him — but unfortunately fails. The warlord saw the attempt coming. Lu Bu pins down Diaochan, and with that, it’s time to escape.

Throughout the entire stage, Lu Bu will slowly stalk you, and attack when you’re too close. He has a whopping Seven Fortitude, so don’t waste time attacking him unless you’re truly confident, or in a second or third playthrough. Instead, I chose to keep running away from him and staying as far away as possible. Run south immediately to deal with the officers before breaking free from the main courtyard.

These guys aren't powerful, but they can slow you down (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Overcome the generic officer and Hu Feng, but do so as quickly as possible for this Dynasty Warriors Origins battle. Occasionally, Lu Bu will stop, but for the most part, he just trudges along like a serial killer in a movie. Once the two officers are defeated, go inside with Cao Cao and follow him to the east. Force your way past the shield troops, using special attacks to break through.

There’s also a weak generic officer to beat up. Do so, and then the following guard beyond them. Dong Min is in the Treasury, so defeat him when you get there. He has one of the most annoying weapons in the game — the giant mace. Make sure to avoid his strikes — preferably with Perfect Evade. Overcoming him will unlock the Staff weapon almost certainly.

Dong Min will unlock the useful Staff weapon (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Once again, you need to find a Secret Passage in Dynasty Warriors — time to activate Eyes of the Sacred Bird. Use the new passageway you’ve found to avoid enemy detection for a while, even though Lu Bu continues to slowly stalk you. Huche’er is up ahead, so battle him as quickly as possible.

Head south after defeating him and clear out the soldiers in your way. You want to go to the nearby jail cells — you went there last mission — to free Xun You. This means you need to beat Wang Fang first.

You're going to need Xun You later, I promise (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Make quick work of the spear-wielding Wang Fang, and free your new ally and future tactician. Xun You will distract the enemy and take a different route out, to keep Cao Cao safe.

Head west to the closed-off door, kick it open, and defeat the Mighty Dong Zhuo General. You should then get some defecting soldiers joining your cause. Li Su and Hu Zhen wait inside the building, with plenty of guards/shield guards. Defeat the main officers first, and then worry about battering past the huge shields.

Just one or two officers, and you're in the clear! Just be aware of your stalker (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Unfortunately, depending on how long you take, Lu Bu might catch up to you in this room. Just keep skirting around him, avoiding his wrath. Thankfully, around this time, Xiahou Yuan shows up to be a distraction, and the escape point will now open. Just run over there with Cao Cao, but there’s just one more officer in the way - Gao Shun.

In my Assassination of Dong Zhuo mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins, Cao Cao was at death’s door here - likely struck by Lu Bu. Be very careful here, and dump all your Bravery/Musou attacks to see Gao Shun swiftly defeated, so you can watch the cutscene, and flee Lu Bu.

Check out our other Dynasty Warriors Origins guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.