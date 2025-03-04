How to beat Gravios in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

Gravios in Monster Hunter Wilds is a massive, heavily armored wyvern with a slow but devastating combat style. It relies on high durability, fire-based attacks, and debilitating status effects like poison and sleep to wear down hunters over time. If you go into the fight unprepared, you’ll be stuck chipping away at its absurdly tough hide while dodging its deadly breath attacks and strong roars.

This guide covers where to find Gravios in Monster Hunter Wilds, its weaknesses, and the most effective tactics for taking it down.

Gravios location and weaknesses in Monster Hunter Wilds

Oilwell Basin region in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Gravios in Monster Hunter Wilds won’t appear until Chapter 4, after the main story progresses beyond Chapter 3. You’ll spot it in the Oilwell Basin region. It also roams the Ruins of Wyveria, but you’ll need to increase your Hunter Rank to unlock that area.

Gravios' weaknesses

Elemental weaknesses: Gravios takes the most damage from Dragon and Water attacks. If you want to speed up the hunt, prioritize weapons with these elements.

Gravios takes the most damage from Dragon and Water attacks. If you want to speed up the hunt, prioritize weapons with these elements. Status weaknesses: Every status ailment is effective against Gravios, making it one of the few monsters susceptible to multiple conditions. If you favor Sleep, Paralysis, or Blast, you’ll find good results.

Gravios' weak points

The belly, head, tail, and back are weak points. Breaking its belly first is crucial since it removes some of Gravios’ natural armor, making all other weak points take increased damage.

How to beat Gravios in Monster Hunter Wilds: Hunt strategy and tips & tricks

Best weapons for Gravios

Weapons recommended to beat Gravios in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Gravios’s thick hide makes melee weapons struggle early on, but if you bring Dragon or Water-based weapons, you’ll deal decent damage. Ranged options let you safely target its weak points without getting caught in its dangerous area attacks. Some great weapon choices include

Long Sword

Bow

Dual Blades

Items to carry

Gravios in Monster Hunter Wilds has multiple status-inflicting attacks, so you’ll need the right items to counter them:

Nulberry

Antidote

Energy Drink

Flash Pods

Earplugs Level 3

Shock Traps

Pitfall Traps

Hunt strategy

The armored wyvern 'Gravios in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Gravios in Monster Hunter Wilds can be slow but compensates by sheer durability and devastating area attacks. Strong Roar, its frequent ability, can immobilize hunters for a long period to get smacked by succeeding attacks. Earplugs Level 3 significantly comes into play here, which prevents unnecessary time off.

The initial target should be shattering its belly armor. Until then, most of the attacks will be deflected, and the battle will be slow and agonizing. Employ Dragon or Water attacks on the belly, and after the belly is shattered, Gravios will be much weaker.

One of Gravios's most lethal attacks is its sleep gas, which can knock out a whole hunting party if they're not careful. Have Energy Drinks at hand to wake yourself up before Gravios gets to unleash a deadly follow-up attack.

When Gravios withdraws to lava regions, it gets the upper hand due to its Fireblight-causing attacks. Cool Drinks are useful in such situations as they reduce damage from the environment. Try finishing the battle before Gravios gets into these areas if possible, as battling it while in lava makes the battle unnecessarily harder.

Tips and tricks to beat Gravios

Break its belly armor first: This is the key to dealing consistent damage throughout the fight.

This is the key to dealing consistent damage throughout the fight. Use Flash Pods wisely : Flash Pods can interrupt Gravios, but it takes multiple uses to fully stun it. Save them for critical moments.

: Flash Pods can interrupt Gravios, but it takes multiple uses to fully stun it. Save them for critical moments. Watch out for its sleep attack : Always carry Energy Drinks, as getting put to sleep mid-fight is a death sentence.

: Always carry Energy Drinks, as getting put to sleep mid-fight is a death sentence. Avoid Sonic Bombs : Unlike some monsters, Gravios isn’t affected by these. Stick to traps and Flash Pods instead.

: Unlike some monsters, Gravios isn’t affected by these. Stick to traps and Flash Pods instead. Use Tremor Resistance: Gravios’s Minor Tremor attack can momentarily immobilize hunters. Equipping gear with Tremor Resistance helps you avoid this issue.

Gravios drops

Defeating Gravios in Monster Hunter Wilds yields valuable materials for crafting high-tier gear. Some notable drops include

Gravios Certificate S

Glowing Orb - Sword

Glowing Orb - Armor

Gravios Carapace

Inferno Sac

Gravios Pleura+

Gravios Medulla

Advanced Armor Sphere

Coma Sac

Monster Keenbone

Wyvern Gem

This concludes our guide to defeating the Gravios in Monster Hunter Wilds.

