How to beat Gyalva in Ys Memoire The Oath in Felghana

Gyalva in Ys Memoire The Oath in Felghana is one of the many challenging bosses you will come across in the game's campaign. You will face this boss after defeating Guilen, The Fire Eater in Zone of Lava. This boss was not in the original Ys III game, which makes fighting this boss equally difficult for all players. There will be certain strategies you will need to use to defeat this boss.

Here's a walkthrough on defeating Gyalva in Ys Memoire The Oath in Felghana.

How to defeat Gyalva in Ys Memoire The Oath in Felghana

You will need to acti quickly to avoid damage on this fight (Image via XSEED Games)

This boss fight will occur on a bridge. Thus, movement will be limited, considering you only have two axes to move on, left and right, and up and down. Another caveat of this boss is that he will throw down various powerful attacks that will burst off the metal plates on the bridge, which means, essentially, the entire bridge will be one big red zone during the fight.

Thus, the trick to fighting this boss is to try and stay on the extreme ends of the bridge, where the metal plates are not present. Using wind magic will be the best course of action here, as it will be the most efficient way to defeat this monster. The boss has a large arsenal of movesets to apply here, and many of them can take a good chunk of health off of Adol.

Attacks

The boss has numerous attacks it can use to damage you (Image via XSEED Games)

Gyalva has two types of spinning attacks. One of them will have him pass over a section of the bridge, causing the metal plates affected to bounce off and deal damage. The best way to avoid this is to run away from the affected region.

Another attack will see the boss flying over the entrance bridge in one horizontal line. The only way to avoid this attack is by running over to either side of the end ledges, where the metal plates end. Do not go much farther, as that can leave you boxed out in the fight against Gyalva in Ys Memoire The Oath in Felghana.

The next move in his arsenal is a Fire Ball blast. With this attack, Gyalva in Ys Memoire The Oath in Felghana will throw down a fireball into the bridge, causing the plates to bounce off in a cascading manner. While this move will damage you, it can also be a good opportunity for you to deal some hits in the heat of the moment.

There are also three rows of two wooden torches each on the bridge. These torches will periodically create an area of effect burst. These bursts will transfer from one end of the torch row to another. It is better to keep moving away from the blasts to shield yourself from their damage.

Keep fighting and the boss will go down (Image via XSEED Games)

While this boss has a good arsenal of attacks, he doesn't have any phases. Thus, you can keep repeating the process for some time and ultimately, you will defeat Gyalva in Ys Memoire The Oath in Felghana.

