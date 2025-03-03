How to beat Gypceros in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

Gypceros in Monster Hunter Wilds is a High Rank-only Bird Wyvern that has a mix of blinding flash attacks, poison puddles, and erratic movement. Veterans of the series will recognize this rubbery nuisance from past titles, struggling against its unpredictable attack patterns. The key to winning this fight is neutralizing its flash attack, managing its poison, and exploiting its elemental weaknesses.
If you’re not prepared, you’ll find yourself stunned, poisoned, and scrambling to keep up. This guide explains how to hunt and defeat Gypceros in Monster Hunter Wilds efficiently.
Gypceros location and weaknesses in Monster Hunter Wilds
Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!
Your first encounter with Gypceros in Monster Hunter Wilds will be in Windward Plains through a side quest called Beware the Gypceros, unlocked after speaking to Zatoh at the base camp. However, you must reach Hunter Rank 10 or higher to access this High Rank hunt. Another optional quest, Mysterious Poison, also features Gypceros as a target.
Aside from Windward Plains, Gypceros can also be found in:
- Iceshard Cliffs
- Oilwell Basin
- Ruins of Wyveria
Gypceros weaknesses
Gypceros is highly vulnerable to Fire and Ice attacks, making them the best elemental choices for the fight. Avoid using Thunder — its rubbery hide provides excellent resistance against electric attacks, making them nearly useless.
- Best elemental damage: Fire, Ice
- Avoid: Thunder
As for status effects, Gypceros is immune to Poison, so don’t bother trying to inflict it. However, it is highly susceptible to Stun, Sleep, Paralysis, Blastblight, and Exhaust, making them an excellent choice for turning the tide in your favor.
- Effective ailments: Stun, Sleep, Paralysis, Blastblight, Exhaust
- Ineffective: Poison
Gypceros weak points
The head is its weakest point — breaking it disables its flash attack, which makes the fight significantly easier. If you can’t get consistent headshots, aim for its left and right wings, which also take increased damage.
- Primary weak point: Head (breaking it removes flash attack)
- Secondary targets: Left Wing, Right Wing
Read more: How to beat Rathalos in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy
How to beat Gypceros in Monster Hunter Wilds: Hunt strategy and tips & tricks
Best weapons for Gypceros
Since the head is its main weak spot, ranged weapons make this fight much easier. If you prefer melee, use fast-hitting weapons that allow you to quickly reposition while it prepares to attack you. Fire-based weapons are the best choice.
- Recommended weapons: Gunlance, Bow Gun, Bows, Broad Sword
- Best element: Fire
Items to carry
Gypceros’s poison and stun attacks make these items mandatory for survival:
- Health Potions & Mega Health Potions
- Watermoss
- Herbal Medicine & Antidotes
- Pitfall Traps
Hunt strategy
The greatest danger in this battle is Gypceros' flash attack. Without stun resistance, being caught will render you immobile for subsequent attacks. Shattering its head cancels this out, so do this first. If you catch it lowering its head and running at the flash, hide or turn away from it to avoid blinding.
Poison puddles are also a significant threat, making it hard to move around. Blasting Watermoss at the puddles clears them immediately, giving you room to move about. If you get poisoned, apply an antidote as soon as possible — the longer you leave it, the worse it becomes.
The Gypceros' tail attacks are misleading, usually getting hunters attempting to get behind it. While its pecking and slamming attacks are ruthless when in front of you, the most secure method is attacking its wings while keeping to the sides and waiting for an opportunity on the head.
When it has wounds on its body, use Focus Mode to hit them for extra damage.
Read more: How to beat Zoh Shia in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy
Tips & tricks to beat Gypceros
- Always break its head first — this removes its flash attack, making the fight much easier.
- Turn away or take cover when it starts charging its flash attack to avoid being stunned.
- Use Windproof gear to counter its minor wind pressure effect. Even Level 1 Windproof is enough to nullify this completely.
- Fire-based weapons work best on its head and wings, but use Ice-based attacks on its front legs for optimal damage.
- Only use Pitfall Traps — other traps are ineffective against Gypceros in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Gypceros drops
Hunting Gypceros in Monster Hunter Wilds rewards you with valuable crafting materials:
- Bird Wyvern Gem
- Rubbery Hide+
- Gypceros Certificate S
- Dash Extract
- Novacrystal
- Gypceros Head
- Gypceros Wing
- Toxin Sac
- Gypceros Tail
This concludes our guide to defeating the Gypceros in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Check out: How to beat Guardian Rathalos in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy
Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.