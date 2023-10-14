How to beat Hook in Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars

One of Honkai Star Rail's major events HoYoverse has published in recent updates is Aetherium Wars. In it, players must accomplish an objective before engaging in battle with foes and having numerous encounters with different characters. Once Trailblazers get far enough in the event, they will finally confront Hook, the self-declared boss of The Mole.

As players may have observed, combat in the Aetherium Wars is a little unique. Players must assemble a team using the adversaries they have faced throughout the game. The best lineups to use against Hook are outlined in this article.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

The best teams and strategies for beating Hook in the Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars

Team setup for Aetherium Wars in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Aetherium Wars participants typically have four-person parties, much like how the main team-building aspect of Honkai Star Rail works. As a result, it's crucial to consider your opponent's strengths and weaknesses before engaging in combat. The basic goal in Aetherium Wars is to gather Aether Spirits, which are divided into three categories: Mechanicals, Humanoids, and Aberrants.

Each of these types offers strengths and weaknesses relative to others. Please be aware of the following during battles:

Humanoids: Strong against Mechanicals but vulnerable to Aberrants

Strong against Mechanicals but vulnerable to Aberrants Mechanicals: Strong against Aberrants; weak versus Humanoids.

Strong against Aberrants; weak versus Humanoids. Aberrants: Strong against Humanoids but vulnerable to Mechanicals

Knowing this, you should look over Hook's roster and choose your team appropriately. The boss of the Mole team has the following foes in the first wave:

Wave One

Automaton Grizzly

Automaton Direwolf

Imaginary Weaver - There will be two of them

Consequently, the following would be the perfect team to choose to use against Hook:

Warp Trotter - Boosts and heals allies

- Boosts and heals allies Silvermane Lieutenant - Capable of protecting comrades and retaliating following enemy movements.

- Capable of protecting comrades and retaliating following enemy movements. Silvermane Cannoneer - Support unit that can be employed to strengthen and launch follow-up attacks using allies.

Support unit that can be employed to strengthen and launch follow-up attacks using allies. Silvermane Soldier - Can deal single-target damage.

Silvermane Lieutenant, a Humanoid Aether Spirit in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Focus on eliminating Imaginary Weavers with your Silvermane Soldier at the beginning of the battle against Hook because they can inflict a lot of DMG on your party members. Further attacks against the Weavers can be made by the Silvermane Cannoneer.

After that, prioritize all of your assaults on the spiders when the Automaton Grizzly later summons them to avoid suffering potential heavy damage. After taking out all Imaginary Weavers, focus all of your attacks on the Automaton Grizzly before the Direwolf. This is because the former has a high AoE DMG output as well as the ability to summon Automaton Spiders.

Then, have your Lieutenant act as a shield for your allies, with Trotter providing support by healing the team when necessary. The last battle should be straightforward because only two of your team's Humanoids are required to eliminate all of Hook's Mechanicals.

With that in mind, here are the foes you have to beat in the second wave:

Wave Two

Everwinter Shadewalker

Frigid Prowler

Searing Prowler

Incineration Shadewalker

The same team composition you used in Wave One will be enough to take down these opponents.

Warp Trotter., a healing and buffing unit in Honkai Star Rail's Aetherium Wars (Image via HoYoverse)

Attack the Shadewalkers at Wave Two's start with the Silvermane Soldier and Cannoneer to stop extra DMG and debuffs. Focus your moves on the Everwinter one, as the Frigid Prowler can take its HP and grow stronger.

The Searing Prowler is the next adversary to be eliminated after the Silvermane Soldier and Cannoneer deal immense damage to both Shadewalkers. The Searing Prowler's HP will have been largely consumed by the Frigid Prowler, making its defeat simpler.

To beat Hook, all you have to do is take out the Frigid Prowler after you've vanquished the Searing one. Last but not least, have your Lieutenant serve as a shield for the team, with Trotter supporting them by healing them as needed.

Finally, Expansion Chips can enhance the abilities of the Aether Spirit.

Enhance Chips can boost Aether spirit's abilities in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

This concludes the article about how to defeat Hook in the Aetherium War in Honkai Star Rail.