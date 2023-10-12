How to beat Luka in Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars

Honkai Star Rail version 1.4 was released with some new content in the game. Of all the changes and events, the Aetherium Wars is one of the biggest events Honkai Star Rail has ever released. First, players must finish the Trailblaze Mission to unlock the event quest. Afterward, Trailblazers must complete a quest to face various enemies and characters from Honkai Star Rail. Trailblazers will also face the renowned boxing champion of Belobog Underworld, Luka, in the later parts of the quest.

This article will guide players through the strongest teams against Luka and how to defeat him in Aetherium Wars.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinion.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.4 Aetherium Wars Luka fight guide

In Aetherium Wars, every player forms a team of four to defeat their opposition, but they build teams with the enemies they fought against. Each Aether Spirit is ranked into three divisions: Humanoid, Mechanical, and Aberrants. You can also level up the Aether spirits to make them stronger.

The fighting system of Honkai Star Rail is built around the concept of having several characters, each with different attributes that the adversary may be vulnerable against. The Aether Spirits also follow a similar pattern, each type being weak and strong against another.

Humanoid : Vulnerable against Aberrants and strong against Mechanicals.

: Vulnerable against Aberrants and strong against Mechanicals. Mechanical : Vulnerable against Humanoids and strong against Aberrants.

: Vulnerable against Humanoids and strong against Aberrants. Aberrants: Vulnerable against Mechanicals and strong against Humanoids.

Fighting against Luka's team (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The picture above showcases the Aether Spirits Luka uses to fight in the Aetherium Wars. To face him, the Aether Spirits you require are:

Frigid Prowler : An attack-type Aether Spirit that can absorb its targets' HP to increase damage.

: An attack-type Aether Spirit that can absorb its targets' HP to increase damage. Warp Trotter : An Aberrant type Aether Spirit that provides buffs and heals allies.

: An Aberrant type Aether Spirit that provides buffs and heals allies. Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish : An attack-type Ather Spirit that can inflict all enemies with random DoTs (Damage over Time).

: An attack-type Ather Spirit that can inflict all enemies with random DoTs (Damage over Time). Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion: A healing-type Aether Spirit that can resist fatal damage and transfer its own HP to allies.

The Expansion Chips menu (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

You can also install Expansion Chips on the Spirits to enhance them based on their respective team roles. Additionally, remember that to use any of the Aether Spirits to their greatest ability, they must be adequately leveled up.

The recommended team against Luka (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

First, you must go after the Imaginary Weaver and take it out using your Frigid Prowler, as the Weaver can significantly damage your entire team. Additionally, your Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion will heal and tank any incoming damage.

While every Spirit is doing its part, the Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish will act from the backlines and inflict enemies with random DoTs, causing them to take DoT at the beginning of each turn. After every Aberrant in Luka's team is defeated, your four Aether Spirits will finish up the Automaton Direwolf.

For more Honkai Star Rail-related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.