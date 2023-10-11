How to level up Aether Spirits in Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars?

The latest Honkai Star Rail 1.4 update has introduced Aetherium Wars as the flagship event, where participants are tasked to collect, train, and upgrade Aether Spirits to fend off different opponents.

Originally a card game developed by the Interastral Peace Corporation, the current version has been organized as a simulated tournament, targeting various individuals from the Star Rail universe to compete for the "Champion" title.

The Aether Spirits play out like any character in turn-based combat. They also have access to Skill, Ultimate, and other abilities that can be used during combat. Since they are a necessary element of the ongoing event, players are likely to wonder how to use and upgrade them.

Hence, this article presents a complete level-up guide for the simulated entities in Aetherium Wars.

Guide to level up Aether Spirits in Honkai Star Rail

Level up Aether Spirits to improve their combat efficiency (Image via HoYoverse)

Leveling up Aether Spirits in the flagship event is as simple as it gets. All you need is Aether Spirit Upgrade Data to do so. Once you have sufficient upgrade items, open the Aether Spirit menu and choose the entity you want to raise.

Now, click on the "Level Up" button on the bottom left corner of the screen, and that’s all. It will consume the required resources to basically ascend the simulated creature, increasing both their HP and ATK stats.

It will help them deal more damage and sustain longer in the arena. Hence, make sure to upgrade all your essential Aether Spirits in Honkai Star Rail to easily secure the "Champion' title.

Aether Expansion Chips offer extra bonuses to the spirits (Image via HoYoverse)

Level-ups also unlock the ability to equip more Aether Expansion Chips, which opens up another layer of customization. They provide special fixed abilities to the spirits, greatly boosting their combat potential.

How to obtain Aether Spirit Upgrade Data in Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars?

The Aether Spirit Upgrade Data in Honkai Star Rail is obtainable by defeating Aether Spirits and other participants in every Victory Zone. Hence, it is essential to participate in as many battles as possible to acquire the maximum amount of this item.

Expand Tweet

A total of four Victory Zones are available in the Aetherium War, comprising various entities and players to challenge. That said, you can collect more Aether Spirits and expand your team by defeating them in a battle within each zone.

The event also features Hyperlink Matches, a challenge mode to directly face off against other players. Complete the battle to collect more Aether Spirit Upgrade Data and other rewards.

Version 1.4 launched on October 11, 2023, across PC, PS5, Android, and iOS devices, featuring Jingliu in the first banner.