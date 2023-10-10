Honkai Star Rail 1.4 is set to release on October 11, 2023, across multiple platforms. This version upgrade brings with it two new 5-star characters - Jingliu and Topaz. Jingliu has been confirmed to release during the first half of 1.4, accompanied by three other 4-star characters. Developer HoYoverse has recently confirmed the banner schedule, detailing it in a Twitter/X post to assist players in planning their pulls.

Readers can find a breakdown of the banner in the rest of the article below.

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 Phase 1 Character Warp banner to release with 5-star Jingliu

As detailed in the HoYolab post, the Character Event Warp for Honkai Star Rail 1.4 will be released on October 11, 2023, as soon as the scheduled maintenance concludes. The banner will last until October 27, 2023 (11:59, server time).

The Warp Event is set to feature the following characters at a boosted drop rate:

Jingliu : The 5-star, featured unit of the banner. Jingliu is an Ice DPS following the Path of The Destruction.

: The 5-star, featured unit of the banner. Jingliu is an Ice DPS following the Path of The Destruction. Tingyun : 4-star rarity, Lightning support. Follows the Path of The Harmony.

: 4-star rarity, Lightning support. Follows the Path of The Harmony. Qingque : 4-star rarity, Quantum DPS. Follows the Path of The Erudition.

: 4-star rarity, Quantum DPS. Follows the Path of The Erudition. Sampo: 4-star rarity. A Wind DPS who follows the Path of The Nihility.

Of these four characters, Jingliu is time-limited and will not be available in the permanent Stellar Warp pool after her banner expires. As such, players must plan their pulls accordingly before attempting to chase this character.

As always, the 5-star pity for the Character Event Warp banner is carried across versions. To guarantee Jingliu, players must win the 50-50 “coin toss”' mechanic. This is assuming they have not already lost the previous banner’s RNG mechanic featuring Fu Xuan, in which case they are guaranteed Jingliu.

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 is a turn-based RPG set to release on PC, Android, and iOS devices. A PlayStation 5 port of the game will also be out this week.