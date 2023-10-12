Best Aether Spirits in Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars

The Honkai Star Rail 1.4 is in full swing, featuring Aetherium Wars as the flagship event, which has introduced a unique tournament involving Aether Spirits. Participants have to use these simulated creatures in battles against other players to claim the ‘Champion’ title. While some might consider collecting them an easy task, selecting the right unit during combat can be challenging, especially when a counter mechanic is in play.

Despite that, certain creatures are simply too powerful to use across various team setups in the event. This article outlines the best Aether Spirits by analyzing their overall gameplay.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What are the best Aether Spirits to use in Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars?

1) Warp Trotter

Warp Trotter (Image via HoYoverse)

Found in the early Aetherium Wars stages in Honkai Star Rail, the Warp Trotter quickly became a staple across various teams due to its powerful healing ability. Known by many names, this simulated entity can also buff other spirits in a setup.

Trotter’s talent increases other allies’ ATK stats upon taking a hit in battle. It can also enter an enhanced state, during which using a Basic ATK increases the DMG of the entire team while triggering HP restoration.

2) Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion

Entranced Ingenium Obedient Dracolion (Image via HoYoverse)

Since the Honkai Star Rail Aetherium War offers sustained battles, Aether Spirits that project protective abilities are highly useful. Our second entity, the Obedient Dracolion, can transfer HP to other units while resisting fatal damage.

The spirit consumes its own HP to restore an ally's health, preventing them from tapping out during combat.

Obedient Dracolion can further block a single instance of critical strike and immediately restore HP, dispelling all debuffs from the team in a process somewhat similar to Fu Xuan. It then launches a powerful follow-up attack.

3) Silvermane Lieutenant

Silvermane Lieutenant (Image via HoYoverse)

When it comes to an overpowered Aether Spirit in Honkai Star Rail, nothing comes close to the Silvermane Lieutenant, as it has complete prowess over offensive and defensive movesets. Wielding a shield in battle, this Overlord entity is capable of blocking a chunk of damage inflicted on a target ally.

The Lieutenant also launches a powerful follow-up attack every time they are attacked while they are shielded and regenerate energy. The counterattack playstyle works greatly in its favor, rendering it the best spirit that the Humanoid type has to offer.

4) Silvermane Cannoneer

Silvermane Cannoneer (Image via HoYoverse)

Silvermane Cannoneer is another entry from the Humanoid type, which, unlike the Lieutenant, is all about offensive strength. It maintains complete synergy with an ally by launching follow-up damage in an AoE every time they attack.

The Cannoneer also extends its support by increasing ATK and regenerating teammates' energy. The unit can also Advance Forward its turn when entering battle.

5) Imaginary Weaver

Imaginary Weaver (Image via HoYoverse)

Our final entry, Imaginary Weaver, appears from the Aberrant type, boasting an aggressive playstyle in the Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars. The creature deals single-target and AoE Imaginary DMG in battle, making it a versatile DPS option.

That said, the Imaginary Weaver is quite a squishy target that requires the aforementioned healing-type spirits to survive on the battlefield.