How to beat Knight Mare in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Butt Stallion makes a return in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, but in a way that breaks the heart of every Borderlands fan. She’s no longer a dazzling pony made of diamond but a knight with the head of Butt Stallion. Butt Stallion is turned into the dreadful Knight Mare and has to be brought down.

Unfortunately, Knight Mare isn’t an optional boss in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands like Vorcanar but a major boss that players must defeat to reach the Dragon Lord. She appears in Ossu-Gol Necropolis within the Hall of Heroes.

It’s best to go into this fight at max level, which is level 40, equip the best gear available, and follow along on how to defeat Knight Mare in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Defeating Knight Mare in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

The first thing to remember is that Knight Mare has three health bars: yellow, gray, and blue. She also has two phases. To force Knight Mare into her second phase, the first two health bars must be depleted.

During the first phase, Knight Mare uses a melee moveset with her hulking axe that she wields. When Knight Mare’s weapon connects, it can knock you down and knock you back. To avoid most of her melee attacks, keep your distance as much as possible.

Her most important melee ability in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is her charge attack. Knight Mare winds up, then sprints towards you. When this happens, do everything you can do to get out of Knight Mare’s way, or you’ll go down.

Another important first phase mechanic is Knight Mare’s damage immunity. After a third of her yellow health bar is depleted, she’ll be immune to damage, noted by the shield icon. To break Knight Mare’s damage immunity, activate one of the three purple runes strewn about the arena.

Upon reaching the blue and final health bar, phase two begins. Knight Mare adopts a more ranged moveset and a ghostly blue form. She’ll teleport around the arena, spawning waves of electric blue energy and swing a massive arena-wide ethereal sword. It’s best to stay in the middle of the arena during phase two and duck when she uses her magic.

In Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Knight Mare will inevitably knock you down. Skeletons spawn throughout the fight, so it’s best to keep them alive in the event you do to quickly earn a Death Save. Lastly, Knight Mare’s critical spot is her head.

