How to beat Vorcanar in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Bosses have been a fun and challenging staple in the Borderlands series, including Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Perhaps not as difficult as, say, an Elden Ring boss, but formidable nonetheless.

But Tiny Tina's Wonderlands doesn’t designate bosses to just the main story. There are optional bosses, too, which players should consider spending time finding and fighting. One boss in particular is Vorcanar.

The quest to defeat Vorcanar comes after a string of quests, starting with “Working Blueprint.” It unlocks after “A Hard Day’s Knight,” a main story mission. After stepping into the arena, here’s how to beat Vorcanar.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: How to defeat Vorcanar

Successfully beating Vorcanar means understanding each and every ability it has and how to avoid them. Or, at the very least, lessen the worst aspects of the fight. Knowing that, Vorcanar ends up as a seemingly straightforward boss.

Vorcanar’s abilities in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands generally revolve around fire. For starters, it breathes fire, which it can redirect by turning its head. Its neck also has openings that shoot fireballs that follow the player (and allies).

And lastly, the base of its neck spins, emitting streams of fire in four directions in a cross. All the while, Vorcanar is channeling fire in some way, and minions appear over the course of the fight.

Aim for the bulbs on its necks (Image via Viral Gaming/YouTube)

Firstly, avoid its fire breath by staying mobile. Do not stop for any reason, other than helping friends. Vorcanar doesn’t move its head too fast, so sidestep its flamethrower. The same goes for the fireballs it fires from its neck.

As for the spinning jets of flame, deploy the same strategy. Keep yourself moving and mobile, jumping when a jet of fire gets too close. While avoiding Vorcanar’s fire abilities, aim for the red orbs on its neck; you’ll deal critical damage by shooting them. There are six, three on each side.

Detonate a bomb on its head (Image via Viral Gaming/YouTube)

Once Vorcanar’s health is depleted, it lowers its head. At this point, you have to place an explosive on its head. You’ll see where noted by the green highlight. Once it explodes, the next phase of the boss fight begins. Vorcanar regenerates 50 percent of its health.

Nothing of note happens during the second phase. Vorcanar uses the same tactics, as should you. The orbs on its neck are still weak points that you can exploit for extra damage.

Upon depleting Vorcanar’s remaining health for a second time, it is defeated for good. Collect the explosion of loot and move on to your next mission in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

