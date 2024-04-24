How to beat Outlaw's Jump Bot in Sand Land

The Sand Land Outlaw’s Jump Bot boss is the key to unlocking a powerful new vehicle for Beelzebub and friends. While players could combat it on the ground, as Beelzebub, it’s recommended to instead use vehicles anytime you can in this game. That way, the damage you deal is more significant, and you can fight from a distance.

If you’re having trouble with the Outlaw’s Jump Bot in Sand Land, this article is for you. The most important thing to do is keep calm and mobile because this machine has a few frustrating attacks to deal with.

Disclaimer: This article features minor spoilers for Sand Land.

Tips to defeat the Outlaw’s Jump Bot in Sand Land

These bullets come in fast, so stay on the move (Image via Bandai Namco)

If you’ve explored Sand Land, you should have the most important tool by the time you fight Outlaw’s Jump Bot: The Interception System. It’s a chip you can install in your tank, which must be activated manually. The boss in question is fairly mobile and likes to jump around, so you’re going to also want to stay on the move.

That’s because the Outlaw’s Jump Bot boss in Sand Land’s primary attack involves it rotating towards you and shooting waves of bullets. As long as you stay on the move, they will never hit you. The boss also likes to wobble side to side, which can be just enough for your missiles to miss. These projectiles are the best way you can inflict damage on this foe.

Reload and rotate to the Heavy Machine Gun (secondary weapon) when you’re out of your primary gun, which should be the Armor-Piercing shells. The reason you want the Interception System is for this boss’s second attack.

If you don't have the Interception System online, machine gun bullets work well too (Image via Bandai Namco)

Outlaw’s Jump Bot in Sand Land can fire a wave of slow-moving but powerful missiles at the player. The missiles will home in on you, so you need to keep moving and also activate your Interception System to blow them up. If you lack that, a secondary weapon machine gun will also get the job done.

Akira Toriyama’s lesser-known protagonist Beelzebub might be tough, but these missiles also can ignite your tank if hit. That will cause a temporary DOT, and while you should have plenty of healing items, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

The boss will also likely jump onto the crates in the corner and fire another volley of these missiles. If you’re far away you can just line up your machine gun and take them out in case the cooldown of the Interception System is still up. Afterward, it will introduce another power of the Jump Bot: The stomp.

The stomp is easy to evade (Image via Bandai Namco)

When the Outlaw’s Jump Bot has around 50% HP, it will hover in the air and try to stomp down on you — do not be underneath it when it does because it will hurt a great deal. The bot often follows this up by firing rounds of bullets too, so the most important advice of “keep moving” remains in play.

The boss often launches missiles and then immediately starts shooting, so it becomes a matter of juggling dealing with the slow projectiles and fast bullets. Stay mobile, take careful shots at the boss, and you’ll be done before you know it. Success will net you the Jump-Bot Frame, which can be used to craft your own jumping mecha.

Sand Land is now available on a variety of platforms. If you want to learn more about this manga-based action RPG, you can in our in-depth review.