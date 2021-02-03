How to beat Persian in Pokemon GO

Players in Pokemon GO need to face Persian to beat Giovanni in most cases. It may seem easy enough, but its level is pretty high in comparison to grunts.

With the right team and strong enough Pokemon, battling Persian shouldn't be too much of a problem. In Pokemon GO, it is a Normal-type Pokemon and evolves from Meowth. It's heavily associated with Giovanni and is usually part of his lineup when battling the Team Rocket Boss.

In general, Persian will use Dark-type and Normal-type fast attacks, and the charged attacks will consist of Dark, Rock, or Fairy-type moves. In order to counter those types, using a Fighting-type Pokemon is typically the best option against a Persian. Pokemon that aren't Fighting-type, but possess a Fighting movie, are also desired for the Persian battle.

That makes Melmetal one of the best options in a battle against Persian and Giovanni. However, for Melmetal to be effective, it needs to have Superpower as a charged move. Superpower is a Fighting-type move that can quickly take down Persian, and Melmetal's Steel-type makes it incredibly resistant to Persian's attacks.

Other options for taking down Persian in Pokemon GO include Machamp, Rhyperior, and Lucario. Each has the option for either Rock-based moves or Fighting-type moves to take Persian down quickly.

How to defeat Giovanni in Pokemon GO after Persian is taken down

Persian isn't the only obstacle that players need to pass in the Pokemon GO Giovanni battles. There are four other Pokemon that he can have on his team, but only three will be together in a given battle.

Advertisement

Those four others in rotation include Kangaskhan, Nidoking, Garchomp, and Mewtwo. For anyone who picked a good Pokemon against Persian, that same Pokemon will also be useful if Kangaskhan is on Giovanni's team.

On top of Fighting-types being powerful, Flying and Dragon-types will also be great, which makes something like Dragonite a good pick.

Nidoking and Garchomp are two other options in the battle. While they both have very different weaknesses, they both share Ice-type liabilities, especially Garchomp. Having an Ice Pokemon can solve those problems if needed.

The last Pokemon Giovanni will have, which is very likely, is Mewtwo. The battle against Mewtwo isn't easy in Pokemon GO, and players will need a good pick. Bug, Dark, and Ghost will be the best options, especially Dark, as it can be used against the other Pokemon as well. Tyranitar and Darkrai are good choices.