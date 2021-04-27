How to beat Tyrannus and farm easy loot in Outriders

Players in Outriders have found an incredibly easy way to farm loot, and that is by taking down Tyrannus. The method is easy to repeat and has almost no risk for high rewards.

Tyrannus is the boss that players need to fight at the end of the quest called "Predator to Prey." The boss has challenges and attacks that need to be evaded like any other side quest in Outriders. However, there's a safe spot in that fight that makes the loot farm a breeze compared to other quests.

In order to start the quest for Tyrannus in Outriders, players need to be in the Forest Enclave. If the point is reached where the Outrider is searching for the old truck that they used to have in the area, then the quest to kill Tyrannus can be obtained.

How get the Predator to Prey quest and fight Tyrannus in Outriders

When players begin to search for the truck within the Forest Enclave, they should keep an eye out for a side quest along the way. The quest giver will be a woman tending to a dead man, and they will be located on the edge of a cliff. With an exclamation point over her head, she will give out a quest that requires players to hunt down Tyrannus in Outriders.

Once players begin the hunt for Tyrannus, they will be brought to the initial area before the boss. As always, there will be waves of smaller enemies before players can reach the real boss in Outriders. The only enemies to worry about are Perforo and a small number of Crawlers. After players take those out, Tyrannus will be next in line to fight.

A cut-scene with Tyrannus will mark the start of the boss fight, so it won't be much of a surprise. The arena that players fight Tyrannus in is essentially a circle with a huge tree in the center. The circle is open, but the tree offers some cover and a safe spot.

When Tyrannus shows up, players in Outriders should be next to the tree, and the goal is to get the boss to follow. If the trick works, Tyrannus won't be able to navigate around the tree, and players have free reign to shoot at it without danger.

As long as the players don't move while Tyrannus is stuck, the boss won't attack, and it will go down in no time. After defeating the boss, players can turn in the quest and run it all over again. The quest will keep appearing, and the loot will be constant.