How to defeat the Blood Morpher in Outriders

The Blood Morpher in Outriders is yet another strong enemy that players are pitted against within the Forest Enclave. To fight it, players need to make their way through the Asylum questline.

After players talk to Jakub and progress through dialog, they can leave the enclave and move forward in the Asylum quest. As always, everyone should make sure to stock up on ammo and pick up any side quests that they want to attempt along the way. As soon as all of those chores are finished, it's time to leave the gate in the Enclave and move ahead.

This quest takes place after the Chrysaloid, so players should be used to tougher battles. Luckily, the Blood Morpher isn't nearly as serious when compared to a boss like the Chrysaloid. However, there are still some surprises along the way.

When making progress towards the Blood Morpher, players will encounter an arena-like space, and a fight will begin. This time, some smaller enemies called Crawlers will appear for the first time, and they utilize a host of ranged attacks in quick succession. After the enemies are taken out, a Perforo will appear as back up.

When all the enemies are killed, it's time to head forward and prepare for the Blood Morpher fight.

How can players defeat the Blood Morpher in Outriders?

Players will need to take out more Perforos as they head forward, which shouldn't take long. However, once they are taken out, it's time to start fighting the Blood Morpher.

The Blood Morpher is a humanoid monster that appears to have a tad of Perforo mixed into it. A large health pool and a diverse set of attacks define how the Blood Morpher fights in Outriders.

For attacks, the Blood Morpher has a dash ability that can do some serious damage if Outriders players are caught with it. When out of range, Impale is another move that can be sent to the player. This is an anomaly energy spike from the ground. Finally, it can run rather quickly, and it will close the gap on players fast, while using its long reach to tear down health.

Outriders players should use the environment and the more narrow pathways to close distance on the Blood Morpher. Openings after attacks and some useful distance are the key to evading the enemy and bringing down its health. Freezes or traps can slow down the Blood Morpher, but if players don't have those, they should stay mobile and fire when open.