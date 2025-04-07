Inzoi features many career opportunities that mirror real-life ones, and delving into esports is one of them. It is one of the most fascinating paths in the game, letting you step into the world of online gaming and earn a name for yourself. As in real life, you can either accept defeat or rise through the ranks and achieve legendary status for yourself.

This article will explain how you can become an esports athlete in Inzoi.

Requirements for an esports career

Following an esports career path in Inzoi can be a little tricky. To improve your chances of success, make sure you fulfill a few important requirements before applying for a gamer role.

Location

This career path is only available to the Zois residing in Dowon City. If you don't live there, you can move there using the editor.

Age

Esports is a full-time job. So only young adult, adult and middle-aged Zois can apply. Teenagers are not eligible as they can't work full time.

Programming skills

A level 10 programming skill level is recommended for this job. You can increase your skill level by using a tablet or computer to do tasks like coding, taking courses, or even playing games. If you don’t have access to a device, you can always pick up a programming book and learn the traditional way.

The right Traits

Choosing one of these Traits while creating your character will increase the chances of your success in an esports career. You must choose wisely because Zois can only get one Trait, which cannot be changed later.

Perfectionist

leader

Go-getter

The right preferences

Unlike Traits, preferences can be changed anytime from your Zoi card. Just make sure to add these to your preference list for better results.

Gaming

Coffee

Self-help books

How to become an esports athlete in Inzoi

To apply for a position in esports, open your Zoi’s phone by pressing P. Then go to the Careers App, choose DG Esports, and apply as an Amateur Gamer. This is where your esports journey begins.

After being hired, your Zoi will now work 3 days a week. Make sure that your Zoi is well-rested and fed before each shift. When the shift is about to start, a pop-up will appear, from which you should select "Go to Work".

A screenshot from Inzoi (Image via Krafton || YouTube/@Vorex Gaming)

Promotion and salary

Getting promoted to a Pro Gamer is pretty easy; all you need to do is work six full days without missing a single shift. When you become a Pro Gamer, your salary goes up from 264 meows to 864 meows.

There is one more rank above Pro Gamer, called the Legendary Gamer. However, since Inzoi is still in early access, progress for this tier may not track properly. It’s best to avoid this tier until the issue is fixed.

Career events

During work, you might have to make quick decisions that come with high stakes. You will only have 30 seconds before the Zoi automatically chooses for themselves. These decisions are a high-risk, high-reward kind of situation. Since these situations might affect your promotions, it’s best to stay sharp.

The esports career doesn't have active gameplay during its shifts. However, since Inzoi is still in early access, there’s a good chance this part of the game will get more depth in the future.

