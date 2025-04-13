How to become a Football Player in Inzoi

With Inzoi currently in early access, gamers are busy creating perfect Zois and their career paths. They can map out a job for their characters, which can earn them money in the long run. Earning a salary is not only essential for a Zoi's survival but it also allows players to buy more stuff in the city and for their Zois.

Since this life simulator is quite realistic, players can choose from a variety of careers, which also includes becoming an athlete in a specific sport, such as Football.

This article will explain everything you need to know about becoming a Football Player in Inzoi.

Guide to becoming a Football Player in Inzoi

Football Player as a career choice is only available in Bliss Bay (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

Since this job is an off-site position, there is no physical location for work, meaning Zois will commute to and from their workplace on their own. Also, this career path is only available in Bliss Bay, which means that the playthrough will require you to choose this city. To become a Football Player, open up your in-game smartphone and look for a purple app at the bottom of the screen.

Becoming a football player is quite easy in Inzoi (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

It will have a symbol of a magnifying glass with the letter "i" in the middle of it. This is the Careers app, which will allow you to browse and pursue a variety of jobs that are available in the city. Your character will achieve higher designations and salaries as they progress through their jobs. Here are the job designations and the salaries they provide for being a Football Player in Inzoi:

Job Title Hours Salary Backup Player 9 am - 3 pm (Tues-Thurs) 264 per day Starting Player 9 am - 3 pm (Tues-Thurs) 864 per day All-Star Player 9 am - 3 pm (Tues-Thurs) 1998 per day

Note that your Zoi needs to be a Young Adult to start this career path. If they have already reached Middle Age, this job gets locked out for them.

To make the Zoi of your choice better at their job, start by increasing their Cooking and Fitness skills. The Fitness ability will help keep your Zoi in shape while Cooking will make sure that he/she has the healthiest food options available to them.

