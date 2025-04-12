How to become a Lawyer in Inzoi

Inzoi has finally been released in early access, and players are already busy perfecting Zois and their career paths. While playing this life simulator, they will eventually arrive at a stage where their character has to decide on a career.
While there are plenty to choose from in the early access of the game, becoming a Lawyer would be a rather interesting choice. Moreover, this field is available in both Dowon and Bliss Bay, unlike some that are tied to specific cities.
This article will explain how to make your Zoi pursue law as a career in Inzoi.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Guide to becoming a Lawyer in Inzoi
A Zoi can become an attorney at either Themis & Jones Law Firm in Bliss Bay or Justitia Law Firm in Dowon. To choose Lawyer as a career path for your Zoi, open your smartphone and look at the apps at the bottom of the screen. You will see a purple app with a magnifying glass icon and an 'i' in the middle of it.
This will be the Careers app, which will allow you to explore different career opportunities for your characters in the game. Use it to jump-start your Zoi's career path as a Lawyer in the city of your choice.
As it is a full-time role, the character will travel by themselves to and from their firm for this job. Here is a better description of the job roles and their salaries in both cities:
1) Dowon (Justitia Law Firm)
2) Bliss Bay (Themis & Jones Law Firm)
As the Zoi progresses through their career, they will develop new skills and start earning higher salaries, unlocking new avenues for them and their family. One more thing that you should keep in mind is that the Zoi needs to be at least a Young Adult, Adult, or Middle Aged to begin their job as a Lawyer in Inzoi.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.