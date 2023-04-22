How to Block, Counter, and Dodge in Dead Island 2?

Skills like Dodge and Block are two staple requirements of survival games like Dead Island 2. The onslaught of zombies is usually relentless in recruiting you to their undead ranks or dining on your brains, and Dead Island 2 is no different. With combat mechanics like stamina and recovery, stepping back and catching your breath is imperative.

But honorable sparring etiquettes are lost to the undead, and this is where you have to fill in with your dodges and blocks for a chance to counter their attacks.

Dead Island @deadislandgame



#DeadIsland #SeeYouInHELLA It's finally your time to slay and experience the most advanced dismemberment system in games - Dead Island 2 is out now. It's finally your time to slay and experience the most advanced dismemberment system in games - Dead Island 2 is out now.#DeadIsland #SeeYouInHELLA https://t.co/Bvqs8ACFLf

Let us take a look at how to employ these basic skills in the game.

Dodge, Block, and Counter abilities in Dead Island 2

In Dead Island 2, there are six playable characters called Slayers, each with a slightly different way of defending themselves. Tank-type Slayers that can endure damage with a minor health loss are competent at powering through the attack by blocking.

The agile ones are better at evading the attack altogether by moving out of harm's way. You cannot equip the Skill Cards for both abilities at the same time. So, choosing the proper move for your Slayer is essential to your fighting style.

Dodging enemy attacks in Dead Island 2

Dodge is a defensive skill in the Abilities section (Image via Deep Silver)

Dodging is a simple skill to execute, but unlike other survival-horror games, the Dodge ability doesn't come pre-assigned to the Slayer's list of movements. You will have to unlock the Dodge Skill Card in the Abilities category and equip it as a Defensive Skill to be able to use it in Dead Island 2.

Once equipped, depending on your platform, press the L1 or LB button and the directional stick to trigger this Defense skill. This will allow the Slayer to move out of the way of the melee attacks by zombies and give you a chance to counter. Make sure to check your surroundings, as dodging is less effective in tighter spots.

Blocking enemy attacks in Dead Island 2

Block is a defensive skill in the Abilities section (Image via Deep Silver)

Block is another Defense Skill in the Abilities section. Just like Dodge, you must unlock and equip the skill before using it. The button to trigger Defense skills will be the same for your respective platforms. For PlayStation users, it's usually L1 and Xbox users can Block with the LB button.

Unlike Dodge, Blocking will not move the player out of the way. Thus, it is recommended to use it when you are one-on-one with your enemies to eliminate the chances of being ambushed by the hordes.

Block works against most of the usual attacks. However, heavy hitters like the Apex tier Zombies or Zombie Bosses can break through your defenses easily.

Countering enemy attacks in Dead Island 2

Counterattacks are very effective against most enemies (Image via Deep Silver)

A great way to launch devastating attacks and combos on zombies is to counter their attacks. Countering starts with a Block or a Dodge. But you must time them properly instead of holding the button or button-mashing the Defensive skill.

If executed properly, your adversaries will be left vulnerable or stunned for a short period of time. At times, a button prompt will let you launch Counter attacks. Timing the defense skills will require a little practice.

You can go after isolated zombies and try to Dodge or Block their attacks just as they are about to connect and double down on the Counters to finish them off for good. Some Skill Cards will also heal the Slayers upon executing a successful Counter.

Dodging, blocking, and countering are essential combat skills in life, even more so in the zombie-infested hellscape of HELL-A. Make sure to acquire and associate yourself with them, especially the Counter ability. They will serve you well going forward in Dead Island 2.

Poll : 0 votes