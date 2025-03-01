How to boost Health and Stamina in Monster Hunter Wilds

In Monster Hunter Wilds, managing health and stamina is crucial for survival. Whether you’re taking on a massive wyvern or exploring harsh environments, keeping your gauges full can mean the difference between victory and a cart back to camp. Unlike some previous titles, your health bar remains fixed throughout the game, meaning you’ll need to rely on meals, potions, and stamina-boosting items to stay in peak condition.

Read on to know how to maximize both health and stamina.

How to increase Health and Stamina in Monster Hunter Wilds

Eating meals: The best way

Grill it (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Prior to going on a hunt, your primary means of temporarily boosting health and stamina is through consuming a meal. Whether you cook at your camp, grill meat while on the move, or unlock improved ingredients, this approach guarantees you're off to a good start.

1) Cooking at your camp or on the move

You can prepare meals in the cooking menu within your camp, where you can choose various ingredients for buffs.

If you're exploring the wilderness, the Portable BBQ Grill allows you to grill wherever you are. Simply set it up, choose Grill Meat, and begin grilling.

Grilling meat properly matters — when meat becomes golden , press X (PS5) / A (Xbox) at the time to produce a Well-Done Steak, healing health and stamina while increasing both gauges.

Bonus steaks can be earned by cutting it five times in rhythm, granting extra sustenance.

2) Unlocking better ingredients for more buffs

Some optional side quests reward better ingredients that provide stronger health and stamina boosts.

Completing delivery quests (marked by a yellow exclamation mark) can provide rare cooking materials, so don’t sell everything — some items may be needed later.

Potions: Temporary

Potion in MH Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

When meals aren’t an option, potions offer a reliable way to temporarily max out your health as well as stamina. These consumables can be crafted or stocked before a hunt.

1) Best Potions for Health and Stamina

Max Potion: It instantly maxes out your health gauge. Crafted from Catalyst + Mandragora.

It instantly maxes out your health gauge. Crafted from Catalyst + Mandragora. Ancient Potion :The best option as it maxes out both health and stamina. Crafted from Immunizer + Nourishing Extract.

:The best option as it maxes out both health and stamina. Crafted from Immunizer + Nourishing Extract. Energy drinks & rations: Help restore and boost stamina, allowing for more actions before exhaustion kicks in.

2) Using items properly

If you use a ration or stamina-boosting item, let the animation finish for full effect.

Getting hit or dodging mid-use cancels the item, but whatever stamina you restored remains. Time your usage carefully to avoid wasting resources.

Crafting stamina-boosting items

A still from Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

If you’re running low on stamina-restoring items, you can craft them with ingredients found in the wild.

Item Crafting Ingredients Energy Drink Nitroshroom x 1 + Honey x 1 Ration Cooked in camps or on the BBQ Grill Well-Done Steak Cooked in camps or on the BBQ Grill

Stamina management

Stamina naturally restores over time, but factors like gear and meals can affect how fast it regenerates. To optimize your stamina usage, consider these methods:

1) Equip gear that increases stamina

Some armor sets and charms provide stamina-boosting skills, helping you sustain long fights.

If your playstyle relies heavily on dodging or bowgun usage, choosing stamina-efficient gear is essential.

2) Eat before every exploration

Meals before a hunt significantly improve stamina recovery and overall endurance.

Certain dishes reduce stamina consumption, allowing for longer sprinting, more dodges, and extended bowgun usage.

Since most stamina boosts come from rations, experiment with different meal combinations to find what works best for your hunt.

This concludes the guide boost Health and Stamina in Monster Hunter Wilds.

