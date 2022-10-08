How to break Suda's Flow at three locations in Genshin Impact

The Genshin Impact quest, Afratu's Dilemma, has an objective known as "Break Suda's Flow at three locations." It's a simple step with unclear directions for where players must go. Naturally, many resort to looking up guides in order to clear this step.

Afratu's Dilemma gives players 50 Primogems upon completion. Not only that, but there are two hidden achievements tied to the end area of this quest. However, Travelers don't get those nice rewards until they know how to break Suda's Flow in three locations.

Note: This guide will presume that you have completed everything in Afratu's Dilemma prior to this step.

Genshin Impact quest guide: Breaking Suda's Flow at three locations

Go here (Image via HoYoverse)

There are three locations that are relevant to breaking Suda's Flow. The first one is in the northwestern section of the yellow circle quest navigation area. This particular area is on the top floor. You will see one of those green cores on the door.

It's recommended to utilize a Bow user to hit these Suda's Flows (they look like green cores). Once you break the one on the door, head inside. There will be three more right in front of you. Simply destroy them to see a cutscene.

You should now be "Break Suda's Flow at three locations (1/3)."

The next location is east of the last spot (Image via HoYoverse)

Stay on the top floor and head eastward to see an open door. Head inside that room, and you should see one of the cores on two separate doors. Attack both of them, and then move onto the southern room to spot a few more near the ceiling.

Genshin Impact players should attack those three Suda's Flows. Another cut-scene will be played after that happens. You should now be "Break Suda's Flow at three locations (2/3)."

You now need to head down this area (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the center of the main room and go down the hole to see a plethora of Suda's Flows scattered around. There are a few enemies down here, but they're nothing that Genshin Impact players can't handle. Defeating them isn't required to destroy Suda's Flows.

After you destroy the last one, another brief cutscene will play. The remainder of this quest is quite simple to complete.

Finishing up the quest

The entrance to the cockpit (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players will be told to "Enter the cockpit." That cockpit is on the top floor, with the entrance being the broken-down part shown above. Go inside it to get the objective "Switch off autonomous attacking."

Completing that task simply involves interacting with the terminal in front of the player. Afterward, they just need to return to Afratu to finish his quest. They will receive 50 Primogems and can return to the cockpit to control the giant machine. Doing so can give them two achievements.

One is tied to destroying all the yellow-marked areas, while the other is linked to missing some shots.

