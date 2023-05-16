How to build a Boat in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, players can access various modes of transportation to help them on their journey to their desired location within the expansive landscape of Hyrule. In certain parts of the game, using a boat becomes necessary to access specific locations. Therefore, before embarking on their adventure, players must learn the essential skills to construct a boat.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of Kingdom also introduces several unique abilities, including the Ultrahand ability. This skill plays a crucial role throughout the game, allowing players to handle objects and assemble them to build vehicles.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: Everything you need to do to build a boat

Use the Ultrahand power to link the logs (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

The Ultrahand skill will be essential in building a boat. Therefore you must ensure that you are equipped with it. You will also need a variety of building materials, such as logs.

Chop down trees to gather logs (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

You can chop down a few trees to gather logs and branches and then use the Ultrahand power to link the logs together to create the base for the boat. Moreover, you can customize your boat according to your preferences. If desired, you can equip the boat with wheels or fans, adding a personal touch to your creation.

It's crucial to keep in mind that using a sail will only allow for movement in the direction of the wind (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

The sail must be grabbed and rotated until correctly aligned at the top of the stick, ensuring the long end is closest to the log. Once it is properly oriented, secure it by tying it to the end of the log. To increase your speed, you can utilize Fuse, a method that involves merging a Korok Frond with a weapon, creating a fan capable of generating wind.

Your boat is ready (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

As a result, a simple, smaller boat is now being built. However, if it is too small for your needs, you can increase its size by adding more logs. The Ultrahand power simplifies this process, enabling the construction of a larger boat easily.

Creating a boat using Zonai devices

Building a boat is straightforward and depends only on Ultrahand skill. At the In-isa Shrine on the Great Sky Island, you have an early introduction to the Ultrahand skill. The game's crafting features allow for creative design, enabling you to customize vehicles that suit your tastes. Once you understand how to build a boat, you can even use Zonai equipment to make a speed boat, enhancing your gameplay experience.

Utilizing a speed boat becomes necessary for specific long-distance objectives within the game. To construct your own Zonai boat, you will need two Zonai Fans, enough Zonai Batteries or Zonai Charges, and one Steering Stick. Once you have acquired these items, you can quickly attach the Zonai items to your boat using the Ultrahand ability.

Poll : 0 votes