How to build a house in Valheim

A house in Valheim is essential. It helps players find shelter and protect them from dangerous creatures in the Viking-themed sandbox survival game.

Houses in Valheim are only limited by a player's imagination. The design and outlay can take shape as the player sees fit.

This means that the amount of resources required to construct a house in Valheim also vary according to the design that the player has in mind.

Some of the common resources that are essential for building a safe haven in Valheim include:

Wood

Fine Wood

Core Wood

Stone

Players can decorate the interior of their house with utilities like a cooking rack, beds, chests, and bonfires. Constructing additional items will require players to collect extra resources as well.

Advertisement

Constructing a house in Valheim

Before getting started with construction, players need to find a clearing without any obstacles or clear the obstacles in the vicinity to create an open area. Clearing obstacles in the area helps players collect additional resources in Valheim.

There is no specific amount of resources that the player will require for their house. Players are advised to collect a substantial amount of resources before they begin construction.

In case players find themselves falling short of resources, they can always harvest from nearby trees and stones.

Some additional guidelines that players should remember before constructing a house in Valheim are:

Similar to the real world, players must build a foundation for their house. This basic foundation determines the overall layout of the house. Players are advised to plan the foundation accordingly.

Once the foundation has been laid, players will need to place accurate tiles for their house. This is necessary as placing the appropriate wall, floor, and roof tiles in their respective locations allows the house to withstand wind, weather, and other adversities in Valheim.

When placing tiles, players should definitely leave space for ventilation. In case the player chooses to place a source of smoke inside the house, proper ventilation is the only way to prevent the player from suffocating.

Less than a week ago we hit one million sales, now we've hit TWO! Thank you so much! ⚔️🥰#Valheim #Survival https://t.co/ELqJ6qDstE — Valheim (@Valheimgame) February 15, 2021

Players can be as creative as they want with their designs