How to collect and use Flints in Valheim

Flints are an extremely important resource in Valheim. They are used for crafting lethal weapons and other utilities.

Flints can be recognized in Valheim by their smooth and grayish-white appearance. These stones also appear to be slightly shiny, making it fairly simple for players to spot.

Players can find flints located across the map of Valheim. The highest density of flints can be found near the water bodies.

Here are a list of items that require a flint to be crafted:

Flint Axe

Flint Spear

Flint Knife

Flint Arrow

Firehead Arrow

Tanning Rack

Chopping Block

Flint-based weapons are essential when it comes to taking down Eikthyr, the first boss in Valheim.

The best place for players to search for flints in Valheim are across the shoreline of the ocean biome. Players can also find pieces of harvestable flint lying around other water bodies in Valheim.

Flints in Valheim

Once a player has managed to find a harvestable piece of flint in Valheim, they will need to follow a few steps to ensure that the harvested flint has been collected in their inventory.

Players will be presented with an option to "Pick Up" the piece of flint lying near them. The default hotkey for picking up the piece of flint is "e."

Upon triggering the "Pick Up" function, the piece of flint gets dislodged from the ground. It won't be collected by the player instantly.

Players need to ensure that they stick around long enough for the dislodged piece of flint to end up in their inventory. If a player triggers the "Pick Up" option and moves away from the location, then there's a very high chance of them not being able to collect the flint.

Following these steps cautiously will allow players to amass plenty of flint in Valheim.

The more flints a player collects in Valheim, the more weapons they can construct on the workbench.

Flint weapons like the flint axe, flint spear, and flint arrows are essential for players to take down enemies, especially during the initial stages of Valheim.