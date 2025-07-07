How to build Jump Ramp in Death Stranding 2

By Rishi Pallav
Published Jul 07, 2025 18:42 GMT
This guide will help you to build Jump Ramp in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)
This guide will help you to build Jump Ramp in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Jump Ramp in Death Stranding 2 is one of the more creative tools you’ll unlock while time traversing the brutal terrains of Mexico and Australia. While your early equipment sticks to climbers, ladders, and Ziplines, Jump Ramps provides a completely different way to cross canyons, cliffs, or even rivers by literally launching Sam through the air.

Let's look at how to build a Jump Ramp in Death Stranding 2.

How to construct a Jump Ramp in Death Stranding 2

Going airborne with the help of the Jump Ramp in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Going airborne with the help of the Jump Ramp in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

To get your hands on the Jump Ramp in Death Stranding 2, you must make a delivery to Heartman’s Lab and connect the facility to the Chiral Network. You’ll find it southeast of The Dowser and east of Twin Valley Mine.

Once you reach a 1-star connection with the lab, the structure data for the Jump Ramp becomes available. Coupled with that, you’ll receive a few other helpful upgrades like:

  • Extra Battery Lv.1
  • Safe House blueprint

Requirements to build Jump Ramp

After you’ve unlocked it, building the Jump Ramp is relatively easy if you've the right gear and sufficient chiral bandwidth.

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • PCC Level 2
  • Chiral Bandwidth of at least 550
Once you’re within the Chiral Network, equip your PCC Level 2 and browse the available structures. When you select the Jump Ramp, pick a spot that will help you cross a gap or ascend terrain. You can press Square and Triangle to change the angle. Once in position, hold R2 to finalise and build the ramp.

Its in-game description reads:

"A structure that allows you to leap through the air. It uses chiral crystals to increase your buoyancy, extending your air time while ensuring a safe landing. Press Square when the special action icon appears midjump to perform a special action."
How Jump Ramp works in Death Stranding 2

Once constructed, the Jump Ramp does exactly what it sounds like: it launches Sam (or his vehicles like Tri-cruiser bike ) straight into the air. While you’re airborne, you’ll also see a prompt to press Square. Do it, and Sam will perform a unique special action mid-air, sometimes stretching the jump distance or triggering a slick animation.

It’s not just practical, it’s a fun and flashy way to move across open space, and yes, it helps with delivery efficiency in the long run, especially when you’ve got tight delivery windows or steep vertical terrain to overcome.

This concludes our guide to building and using the Jump Ramp in Death Stranding 2.

Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity

