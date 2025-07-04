How to get access to Ziplines in Death Stranding 2

By Rishi Pallav
Published Jul 04, 2025 09:36 GMT
(Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Ziplines save tons of time and effort in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Just like the Monorail, Ziplines in Death Stranding 2 are some of the most useful tools you’ll unlock for deliveries. These structures let you travel quickly between points, bypassing difficult terrain, BT zones, and long hikes. If you want to save time and keep Sam safe, building a proper zipline network is one of the best choices.

Here’s how to unlock and use Ziplines in Death Stranding 2.

Unlocking Ziplines in Death Stranding 2

Sam in snowy mountains (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)
You’ll get access to ziplines during Episode 6: Chrysalis, after completing Order 21. This mission involves rescuing the Dowser’s friend from a group of Armed Survivalists and delivering him safely to the Dowser’s base. Once the delivery is done, you’ll unlock the data for ziplines, which allows you to start building them.

Each zipline starts at Level 1 and is 300 meters long. As you upgrade, they become more powerful and longer. For the remaining levels:

  • Level 2 – Range increased to 350 meters, with improved durability and optional music. Requires 240 Chemicals and 480 Special Alloys.
  • Level 3 – Further durability boost. Requires 300 Chiral Crystals, 1440 Chemicals, and 1440 Special Alloys.

Upgrading is especially useful in areas with extreme weather or frequent Timefall.

Get the upgraded version of PCC Lv 1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)
To place a Zipline, you need a PCC Lv. 2. Equip the PCC, select Zipline from the structure list, and confirm the spot using R2 on your controller. Adjust the angle with Square or Triangle before placing, which helps when working around hills or slopes.

How Ziplines work and what they do

Once placed, Ziplines make it easy to move across large areas. You can connect multiple to create a travel network between facilities, mountains, and through BT zones. To use this approach, press the Square button. Sam will automatically ride it to the next zipline within range. If needed, you can dismount during the ride by pressing the Circle button.

Tips for setting up Ziplines in Death Stranding 2

  • Place them on higher ground – Hilltops and mountain ridges offer better visibility and spacing between lines. They are also suitable for snowy mountains.
  • Use them over BT zones – Avoid dealing with BTs by flying over their territory instead of walking through.
  • Support isolated hubs – Some locations can’t be fast-travelled via DHV Magellan. Ziplines make reaching them easier.
  • Mind your bandwidth – Since each structure uses 500 bandwidth, plan your placement wisely based on your current network capacity.
This concludes our guide on accessing Ziplines in Death Stranding 2.

About the author
Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity

Edited by Angad Sharma
