Surviving the snowy mountains in Death Stranding 2, explained

The snowy mountains in Death Stranding 2 are some of the toughest areas you’ll come across. This region is introduced later in the game, and unlike the rocky hills of Mexico or the shifting sands of Australia, the snow-covered peaks pose a different kind of challenge. Sam’s stamina depletes much faster, and without proper equipment, he’ll also start running out of oxygen.

Ad

To make it through the snowy mountains in Death Stranding 2, you’ll need the right tools, some prep work, and a few upgrades that don’t always unlock by default.

How does Sam survive the snowy mountains in Death Stranding 2?

Gear you’ll need for surviving the snowy mountains in Death Stranding 2

Many of the essential gear pieces are tied to Chiral Network connections or specific connection levels with regional facilities. If you’re missing any of the gear listed below, go back and complete Sub Orders or Aid Requests to unlock them before heading too far into the mountain region.

Ad

Trending

Rescuing the Adventurer aka SS Rajamouli (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

In missions like Rescue the Adventurer from the Snowy Mountains and Cross Treacherous Snowy Peaks to Deliver a Meteorite, you’ll need a decent amount of gear to complete the rescue.

Ad

We also recommend watching your steps while moving on the terrain; there is a high possibility of losing your balance and your cargo tumbling down in the snowy mountains in Death Stranding 2. But more broadly, having snow-specific equipment in your loadout will make traversing these regions much easier overall. Here is a list of it.

1) Bokka Skeleton

Bokka Skeleton offers improved balance and load capacity when crossing steep terrain. It can be unlocked by connecting East Fort Knot to the Chiral Network.

Ad

2) Oxygen Mask

It prevents oxygen depletion in high-altitude areas and requires battery power, so make sure your gear is charged. You must connect the Environmental Observatory to the Chiral Network to access it.

3) Solar Generator

The Solar Generator charges batteries using solar energy, making it ideal for powering your equipment. It can be unlocked at a 2-star connection with Rainbow Valley.

4) Absolute Boots

Absolute Boots are the most durable boots available, offering high traction and long-lasting wear. It can be unlocked at a 2-star connection with the F5 East Distribution Centre.

Ad

5) Thermal Pad

Thermal Pad maintains body temperature in extremely cold areas. This gear also runs on a battery. You will unlock it by getting a 2-star connection with the Adventurer.

Tools that make traversing the snowy mountains in Death Stranding 2 easier

Sam in the mountains (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

1) PCC Lv. 2

Ad

PCC Lv. 2 can be your gateway to building Zip Lines and the Cargo Launcher, two tools that can save you hours. It can be unlocked when you reach the Dowser in Chapter Six, Order 021, after completing the Rescue the Dowser's Friend from the Armed Survivalists mission.

2) Zip-Lines

The Zip lines are critical in snowy regions. Build a connected grid so you can skip long walks. When placing them, use Square or Triangle to adjust the line arc to bypass terrain elevation issues. It unlocks along with PCC Lv. 2 after completing the Rescue the Dowser's Friend from the Armed Survivalists mission.

Ad

3) Cargo Catapults

Once you connect the Aeronautical Engineer to complete the required task, you unlock the ability to launch yourself from a Cargo Launcher. Once you're airborne, press Square to open the Parachute. This is useful for accessing areas that demand tough scaling.

4) Spiked tires

If you're using the Pickup Off-Roader truck, this customization will help you drive through snowy mountains with ease. The tires automatically activate when you encounter steep slopes. These unlock after you complete the main story section in the mountain region and reach the southern Australian coast. Make sure you’ve connected South Fort Knot to the network to unlock it.

Ad

Apart from the following items, the Camel Hood, Climbing Power Gloves, Ladders, Climbing Anchors, and Blood Bags are good additions to make your journey easier. This concludes our guide on snowy mountains in Death Stranding 2.

Check out: How to find the Stolen Record Collection in Death Stranding 2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.