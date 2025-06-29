Online Aid Requests in Death Stranding 2 bring back the game’s signature strand-based connection, letting you help other players out even without direct co-op play. You’re not teaming up in real time, but you’re still leaving a real impact. Whether it's dropping off a missing weapon, building a structure across a cliff, or restoring a shelter during Timefall, you will find these requests scattered across your journey, waiting for a helping hand.

This guide explains how to fulfill Online Aid Requests in Death Stranding 2 and lists their types. It also offers some useful tips to help you get the most out of your efforts.

A guide to fulfilling Online Aid Requests in Death Stranding 2

Enabling and finding Aid Requests

To start, make sure you’re playing in online mode. You won’t be able to see or respond to Aid Requests if the game is offline. Once you're online and exploring, you’ll occasionally receive a notification about an Aid Request in the general area around you.

Use your Odradek scanner to locate the request and learn of its requirements. If you already have what’s needed or can build it, you’re good to go. Once you reach the marked spot:

Drop the requested item inside the highlighted circle on the ground.

on the ground. If placed correctly, the “Send Cargo” option will appear.

option will appear. Press Square on your controller to complete the request.

For weapons, make sure the item has ammo, or it won’t be accepted. If the “Send Cargo” prompt doesn’t show up, double-check that your item is placed properly within the circle. After a successful delivery, you'll get 100 Likes, which contribute to your Porter Grade — something that ties into several Death Stranding 2 trophies.

You'll even see the other player’s Sam appear briefly to collect the item and give a quick thumbs-up before disappearing.

Types of Aid Requests you can complete

There is a wide variety of Online Aid Requests in Death Stranding 2. Here’s what you might come across while exploring:

Weapons : Drop off a specific weapon (with ammo).

: Drop off a specific weapon (with ammo). Delivery : Help another player by delivering cargo on their behalf.

: Help another player by delivering cargo on their behalf. Repair/Restore Materials : Bring materials to fix or upgrade a structure.

: Bring materials to fix or upgrade a structure. Tools : Deliver gear to another location.

: Deliver gear to another location. Horizontal Traversal : Build bridges or tools to cross gaps and rivers.

: Build bridges or tools to cross gaps and rivers. Vertical Traversal : Help players climb by creating ladders to the vertical section.

: Help players climb by creating ladders to the vertical section. Timefall Shelter : Place a shelter to protect others from rain.

: Place a shelter to protect others from rain. Battery Charging : Build something to recharge equipment or vehicles for others.

: Build something to recharge equipment or vehicles for others. Tactical Structure : Create a structure that helps with nearby enemies.

: Create a structure that helps with nearby enemies. Cargo Storage : Create a building in which the other player can keep their cargo.

: Create a building in which the other player can keep their cargo. Defeat Enemies : Kill nearby opponents on behalf of the other player.

: Kill nearby opponents on behalf of the other player. Upgrade Request: Use your own materials to upgrade someone’s structure.

Quick tips for helping better

Tackling Online Aid Requests in Death Stranding 2 needs forethought, and here are a few things to keep in mind:

Always carry PCCs (Portable Chiral Constructors) when possible. You never know when you’ll need to build something on the spot.

(Portable Chiral Constructors) when possible. You never know when you’ll need to build something on the spot. Scan often with the Odradek , especially when you get close to a request notification.

, especially when you get close to a request notification. Stealth matters — if you're completing a request involving enemies, knock them out quietly to earn more Likes.

— if you're completing a request involving enemies, knock them out quietly to earn more Likes. You don’t have to rush — these requests stay active even after you beat the game. Feel free to come back post-story and clear them all.

This concludes our guide on Online Aid Requests in Death Stranding 2. You can check out more articles on the game below:

