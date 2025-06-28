All Death Stranding 2 trophies and achievements

By Rishi Pallav
Published Jun 28, 2025 20:56 GMT
Death Stranding 2 released on June 26, 2025 for PlayStation 5
Death Stranding 2 released on June 26, 2025 for PlayStation 5 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Death Stranding 2 trophies list is packed with challenges that go beyond just finishing the story. If you're engaged with completing deliveries or chasing down hidden side content like Headless Riders or Pizza Chef, there’s a trophy attached to nearly everything you do.

If you’re aiming for 100% completion or just want to know what’s worth tracking as you play, here’s the full breakdown of Death Stranding 2 trophies.

Death Stranding 2 trophies and achievements

Master every delivery and uncover all Death Stranding 2 trophies along the way
Master every delivery and uncover all Death Stranding 2 trophies along the way (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

There are 55 Death Stranding 2 trophies to collect — split into 46 Bronze, 6 Silver, 2 Gold, and 1 Platinum. Here is a full breakdown of it:

  1. Homo Liberans: The Savior of Humanity – Obtained all Death Stranding 2 trophies. (Platinum)
  2. Lou? Can you hear me? Can you see me?Complete Episode 1: Sam (Bronze)
  3. Time to Start a New JourneyComplete Episode 2: Lou (Bronze)
  4. Help us Bring Australia into the NetworkComplete Episode 3: Drawbridge (Bronze)
  5. We’ll Show the World the Hope in Your Rain – Complete Episode 4: Raindrops (Bronze)
  6. Did He Say Nirvana? – Complete Episode 5: Conflagration (Bronze)
  7. To Our Little Family – Complete Episode 6: Chrysalis (Bronze)
  8. Sam the Man – In the Dark About Everything – Complete Episode 7: Pod (Bronze)
  9. His Name is Neil. Neil Vana – Complete Episode 8: Deluge (Bronze)
  10. I Don’t Break That Easily – Complete Episode 9: Puppets (Bronze)
  11. You Will Never, Ever Be Alone – Complete Episode 10: Isolation (Bronze)
  12. Keep Lou Safe… – Complete Episode 11: Quake (Bronze)
  13. To Help You Find the Strength to Carry On – Complete Episode 12: Fragile (Bronze)
  14. To Forsake Our Flesh and Our Freedom – Complete Episode 13: Die Hard (Bronze)
  15. We Have To Get Tomorrow Back – Complete Episode 14: Last Stranding (Bronze)
  16. I’ll Always Be With You – Complete Episode 15: On The Beach (Bronze)
  17. Death Can’t Tear Us Apart – Complete Episode 16: Tomorrow (Silver)
  18. Standard Porter – Complete a standard order for the first time (Bronze)
  19. Seasoned Porter – Complete 10 deliveries, recoveries, and eliminations with S rank in Casual or above (Gold)
  20. Helping People to Connect – Finish an aid request for the first time (Bronze)
  21. Promising Signs – Place an online aid request sign (Bronze)
  22. My First Structure – Build your first structure (Bronze)
  23. Master Builder – Build every structure type (Bronze)
  24. Starting Point – Connect your first Q-pid (Bronze)
  25. Keep on Connecting – Connect all facilities with Q-pid (Silver)
  26. Connecting Hearts and Minds – Max out all facility connections (Gold)
  27. Self-improvement – Activate an APAS enhancement for first time (Bronze)
  28. It’s Like That – Send your first Like (Bronze)
  29. A Life Well Liked – Receive 2,400 Likes from completed orders (Bronze)
  30. A Porter at Peak Popularity – Earn 50,000 Likes from orders (Bronze)
  31. My First Training Session – Complete a VR training session for the first time (Bronze)
  32. A First Glimpse of the SSS – Read an SSS post for first time (Bronze)
  33. Making It Your OwnUse Photo Mode to decorate your private room (Bronze)
  34. Creature Comforter – Deliver a wild animal to the Animal Shelter (Bronze)
  35. Rare Specimen Rescuer – Deliver an albino animal to the Animal Shelter (Bronze)
  36. Road Restorer – Restore one road section (Bronze)
  37. Dig, Dig, Dig! – Restore three mines (Bronze)
  38. Rail Restorer – Fully reopen a monorail line (Bronze)
  39. Emergency Worker – Deliver emergency support for the first time (Bronze)
  40. Spring into Life – Dig a hot spring for the first time (Bronze)
  41. Written in the Stars – Study the night sky for the first time (Bronze)
  42. Porters Make the World Go Round – Barter with another porter for the first time (Bronze)
  43. A Private Show! – Watch a live performance in your room (Bronze)
  44. So YOU’RE the Pizza Chef! – Discover the Pizza Chef’s truth (Bronze)
  45. Showdown at the Tar Lake – Defeat the Lord of the Tar Lake (Silver)
  46. The Headless Riders Unmasked – Solve the Headless Riders riddle (Bronze)
  47. Savior of Terminal Fort Knot – Prevent the terminal from voiding out (Silver)
  48. The Scars Left by the Giants – Reach the BT nexus in F3 crater (Silver)
  49. The Real Story of the Ghost Hunter – Uncover the truth behind the Ghost Hunter (Bronze)
  50. BT’s Best Friend – Capture a large BT for the first time (Bronze)
  51. Conqueror of the Golden CC – Defeat the golden chiral creature (Bronze)
  52. A Premier Porter – Reach porter grade 40+ in all categories (Silver)
  53. Compulsive Cargo Carrier – Deliver 500 total pieces of cargo (Bronze)
  54. Heavy Lifter – Deliver a total of 2 tons of cargo (Bronze)
  55. Long-Distance Lugger – Travel 80km while completing orders (Bronze)
Tips and tricks to achieve Death Stranding 2 trophies

Explore sub-orders and lost cargo for Death Stranding 2 Trophies
Explore sub-orders and lost cargo for Death Stranding 2 Trophies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Here’s a quick overview of helpful tips if you're starting out and want to earn Death Stranding 2 trophies:

  • Mapping is crucial: Always open the map before heading out. Avoid cliffs, rivers, and enemy zones. Use the Odradek to scan while walking, and check the weather to dodge Timefall.
  • Cargo tips: Stack heavy items low and light ones higher. Auto-arrange with Triangle, and use Floating Carriers if your load is too tall or heavy.
  • Make sure to use the Corpus and Social Strand System: The Corpus is your in-game journal. Use it to recap a story or terms. The latter helps spot NPC updates and hidden delivery opportunities.
  • Avoid unnecessary fights: Stay stealthy, crouch, hold your breath near BTs (R1), and don’t get caught. Against bandits, scout with Dollman or use non-lethal weapons to avoid corpse disposal issues.
That concludes our list for all Death Stranding 2 trophies and achievements. You can check out more articles on the game below:

