Episode 13 in Death Stranding 2 breaks away from the usual gameplay structure and instead dives deep into some of the game’s biggest revelations. There’s no cargo to deliver, no Ghost Mechs to fight, and no terrain to plan around — just a cinematic-heavy chapter that connects the dots from past events while setting up the endgame.

If you're wondering how to "complete" Episode 13 in Death Stranding 2, the truth is that you just need to sit through it.

Episode 13 in Death Stranding 2

Tomorrow in DS 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

You don't need to actively do anything in Episode 13. The entire chapter unfolds over a roughly 12-minute cutscene. You don’t need to move, interact, or make choices. Just let the story unfold.

That said, this cutscene is filled with major revelations, character developments, and emotional weight. So while there’s no button-mashing involved, it remains essential to the overall narrative.

Charlie revealed

The twist from Episode 12, where Charlie is revealed to be Die-Hardman (played by Tommie Earl Jenkins), is confirmed and thoroughly explained here. He steps forward, shedding his long-standing disguise to show that he’s been secretly orchestrating many events behind the scenes.

As he puts it himself:

"I take it not even APAS was aware that I’ve been posing as Charlie this whole time. It’s funny, don’t you think?"

It turns out that Die-Hardman has higher-level access than even APAS, and he has been monitoring and managing the Drawbridge data from within. But that’s not all. The DHV Magellan, which players have known as a “Deep-Tar Hunting Vessel,” also carries another meaning: “Die-Hardman’s Vessel.” Essentially, it was designed to serve as a mobile base of operations during the global reconnection effort.

Secrets hidden in the Magellan

As Die-Hardman goes around waking people up, more layers of truth come out. Everyone onboard had been under an illusion, placed there by none other than The President, who’s still hiding aboard the ship.

Interestingly, Tarman was never truly unaware — he suspected what was going on but chose to play along. His plan? Wait until every continent has been connected before making a move. Episode 13 in Death Stranding 2 shows that not everything was as it seemed on the Magellan.

Episode 13 in Death Stranding 2: Higgs returns with a purpose

Tomorrow gets captured by Higgs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

When things start to settle, Higgs makes another appearance — this time fully transformed into the Red Samurai. His goal now is to trigger something called the “Last Stranding”, which he claims is an act of revenge for Amelie sealing the Beach.

But here’s the biggest reveal: Tomorrow is actually Sam’s daughter. Higgs plans to use her as the catalyst to start the Last Stranding. The reasoning? She carries the same kind of power Sam did in the original Death Stranding, giving her a natural connection to the Beach.

Sam feels helpless trying to catch Higgs and save his daughter, but at the moment, he is unable to do so. Before vanishing into a pool of tar, Higgs captures Tomorrow and tells the group by stating:

"If y'all wanna come after us, be my guest! We'll be waiting on the Beach!"

With that, Episode 13 in Death Stranding 2 concludes, setting up the search for Tomorrow in the next chapter.

