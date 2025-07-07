How to complete Episode 10 in Death Stranding 2 (Walkthrough)

Episode 10 in Death Stranding 2 might look like a breather after the intense fight against Higgs, but it’s far from a simple delivery. The focus of this chapter is all about endurance. The task? Deliver a Network Stabilizer all the way to F7 North Distribution Center with one massive snow-covered obstacle standing in your way.
Let’s go through the steps to complete Episode 10 in Death Stranding 2 and see the rewards at the end.
A guide to complete Episode 10 in Death Stranding 2
Picking up the Stabilizer
Once the cutscene with Heartman ends, Sam accepts the delivery order. The goal is simple: grab the stabilizer and head south to F7 North Distribution Center. However, standing between you and your destination is a huge, snowy mountain range — cold, steep, and dangerous. You have three route options, each with its own challenges.
Route options
You can either go straight over the mountain, which is technically the shortest but also the most brutal route in terms of terrain and stamina management. Or you can wrap around from the left (east) or right (west) of the mountain. The left side is more straightforward and highly recommended for most players.
Heading to the facility
Start by fabricating the Pickup Off-Roader, or you can use a Tri-Cruiser before heading out. Once you’re prepped and ready, stick close to the river and make your way toward F4 East Fort Knot. Use your map to track elevation and avoid unnecessary climbing.
When you’re close to F4, you’ll need to do a short uphill climb, nothing too intense and be careful with your movement. Keep an eye on your battery and avoid overusing boost unless absolutely necessary. Bring a Solar Generator if you’ve unlocked one.
It’s a long drive, but there are fewer enemies, no major BT zones, and a more straightforward route for vehicles. You might encounter a few BTs, but some of them can be avoided if you're careful while driving.
Completing the delivery at F7
Eventually, you’ll arrive at the F7 North Distribution Center. Head to the terminal and submit the Network Stabilizer. That officially concludes Episode 10 in Death Stranding 2.
Rewards
Finishing Episode 10 in Death Stranding 2 offers some solid rewards for your effort:
- 462 Base Likes
- +200 Additional Likes (if cargo damage is 5% or less)
- 20 APAS Enhancement Points
- Unlocks "Without You" Song
- Unlocks Quadruple Rocket Launcher
This concludes our guide for completing Episode 10 in Death Stranding 2.
