How to get 5-star connections fast with Preppers in Death Stranding 2

In Death Stranding 2, getting 5-star connections with Preppers is one of the most important parts of your journey. Not only does it unlock better gear, such as electric gloves, stronger skeletons, or unique vehicles, but it also helps improve your overall delivery efficiency across the regions.

Ad

On that note, here’s how to get those 5-star connections faster with Preppers in Death Stranding 2.

Note: This article reflects the author's views and opinions.

A guide to achieving 5-star connections fast with Preppers in Death Stranding 2

Head over to SSS and tap X in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Before getting started with 5-star connections, check each facility’s connection level by hovering over it on the map or using the Social Strand Service. To avoid cluttered deliveries, use the Order tab's search function (R1) and filter by Deliver/Report Destination.

Ad

Trending

Start by gathering lost cargo

One of the most reliable ways to build 5-star connections is by collecting lost cargo. You’ll find plenty of it scattered around each Prepper’s facility — usually within a 500–1000m radius. Picking up XL-sized lost cargo containers often yields a high number of Likes, frequently exceeding 300. Even small containers add up quickly when you stack several of them.

Enemy camps are also great sources. MULE postboxes inside enemy areas usually have a large amount of cargo, sometimes enough to raise a full star in one trip if you visit all their storage points. Ensure that you scan the area thoroughly, as some containers may appear as Holograms. Constructing a Watchtower nearby helps in spotting items and tracking threats. We've discussed building it during our Episode 1 walkthrough.

Ad

BT areas have high-value cargo

Though risky, BT areas can be among the best places to farm large amounts of lost cargo and improve 5-star connections. Most of these zones feature a dozen or more XL cargo containers, and completing just one trip can earn you over 1,500 Likes. Bring Blood weapons (like Blood Grenades) to stay safe. Defeating the BT boss that appears when you're caught calms the entire area temporarily, allowing you to collect everything without interruption.

Ad

Entrust cargo to Porters for 5-star connections

If you're carrying more cargo than you can manage or don’t want to backtrack to specific hubs, you can entrust the cargo to a Porter at any nearby facility. In Death Stranding 2, Porters usually deliver the cargo within one or two in-game hours, and, unlike the previous game, you receive most or all of the Likes once the delivery has been completed.

This allows you to continue playing while progress continues in the background.

Ad

Don’t forget Standard Orders and Aid Requests

Standard Orders still play a big role. These give consistent Likes, especially when the delivery involves heavy cargo or longer distances. If you have a Zipline or a Monorail network set up, you can complete these tasks more efficiently. Aid Requests are quicker and easier tasks that also help build connections. Many of these give gear unlocks as early as two stars, so don’t overlook them.

Ad

Use the Order menu to plan routes

The Order menu features filters and search tools that enable you to sort jobs by destination or origin. Use it to gather multiple jobs for the same hub and plan a route to complete several deliveries in one run. You can also cancel or redeploy cargo from here — redeploying places the cargo back at its starting point, fresh and undamaged.

This is especially useful if something was damaged in a MULE camp or BT fight.

Ad

Make use of the right equipment

Pickup Off-Roader in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Tools like the Pickup Off-Roader help move large amounts of cargo in one trip. Floating carriers and exoskeletons increase your carry load, while Sticky Cannons and Climbing Gloves help you gather cargo while staying on the move. If you’re using Ziplines, you can carry one floating carrier at a time, which still lets you move quickly while keeping your cargo intact.

Ad

With these strategies, you can raise 5-star connections faster with Preppers in Death Stranding 2.

Check out: How does the bulk delivery penalty work in Death Stranding 2?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.