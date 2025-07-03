How to find Golden Chiral Creatures in Death Stranding 2

Golden Chiral Creatures in Death Stranding 2 are rare enemies that appear later in the game. They stand out because of their golden, ghost-like appearance and are directly tied to the Conqueror of the Golden CC trophy. They also drop a good amount of Chiral Crystals, which can be useful for upgrades and crafting.

Ad

However, tracking them down can be tricky if you’re not sure where or when to look. This guide will help you find Golden Chiral Creatures in Death Stranding 2.

Locating Golden Chiral Creatures in Death Stranding 2

Animal Shelter Staff in DS 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

One of the easiest ways to find these creatures is when you arrive at the Animal Shelter. From there, head toward the rocky ridges east of the shelter — this is a common spawn zone for Golden Chiral Creatures. Move slowly, crouch, and watch for any faint golden shimmer near the terrain. We recommend shooting the creatures from a distance, as it saves you the trouble of your prey fleeing.

Ad

Trending

Another good area to explore is between the Pizza Chef’s location (Main Order No. 24) and that of the Architect (Sub Order 105). After finishing the Architect’s timed pizza delivery, head slightly southeast of their shelter, toward the small tar pools with black streams rising into the air. These tar pools tend to attract Golden Chiral Creatures. Using a compass is recommended for this approach.

There is also a small chance of finding these creatures near the Smoke Hill Mine and the mine north of F1.

Ad

Also read: How to unlock and use Custom Electric Rod in Death Stranding 2

What they look like and how to deal with them

Assault Rifle [MP] and other equipment (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Golden Chiral Creatures in Death Stranding 2 are small and glow with a metallic gold colour. They float just above the ground and are easy to miss if you’re not paying attention. To take one down, you can use a ranged weapon like an Assault Rifle [MP].

Ad

Crouch first, aim carefully with L2, and fire using R2. Usually, one hit is enough. You can also use a Blood Boomerang, as they are effective for shooting from a distance. After defeating it, it will drop Chiral Crystals, and you will automatically unlock the “Conqueror of the Golden CC” trophy.

You will have better luck spotting them during early morning or nighttime. While they can show up during the day, they’re less frequent, so if you’re having trouble, rest until nightfall and try again.

Ad

This concludes our guide to finding Golden Chiral Creatures in Death Stranding 2.

Check out more articles on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.