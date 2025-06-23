How to get Chiral Crystals in Death Stranding 2

Chiral Crystals in Death Stranding 2 are one of the most important resources in the game. They are radioactive crystalline protrusions that you must pick up and store in your Crystal Carrier. Just like the previous game, these crystals have many uses, serving as a power source for operating various of your porter gadgets, such as the handy floating carrier.

There are only a few ways to farm Chiral Crystals in Death Stranding 2. This article will explain what they are.

Best ways to farm Chiral Crystals in Death Stranding 2

1) Pick up from the ground while exploring

When you are exploring the scenic wastelands of a dystopian in-game Australia, you will come across many Chiral Crystals in Death Stranding 2. They appear as crystalline protrusions from the ground. If you approach them, you will be able to interact with them and pick them up.

However, remember that you can only store a limited amount of crystals in your Crystal Carrier before you run out of space. As such, always remember to upgrade your Carrier's storage space whenever you feel like you need more.

2) Defeat BTs

Defeat BTs in Death Stranding 2 to get crystals (Image via Kojima Productions)

Breached Things (BTs) in this game are deadlier than before. Kojima has decided to increase and expand the scope of the stealth and combat for the sequel, making BTs more frequent and challenging than before.

When you defeat these BTs using various tools and a bit of ingenuity, they will drop lots of Chiral Crystals upon death. Moreover, many BTs will have tails behind them, which you can cut off to get crystals without necessarily killing them.

3) Explore Timefall storms

Timefall storms in Death Stranding 2 give you Chiral Crystals (Image via Kojima Productions)

Timefall storms are an amazing way to farm Chiral Crystals in Death Stranding 2. If you manage to wait out or escape from a Timefall storm where everything rapidly ages, you will get a lot of Chiral Crystal deposits in its wake. Revisit these places after the storm passes through to collect the crystals.

