How to obtain Chiral Antigravity Device in Death Stranding 2

By Rishi Pallav
Published Jun 29, 2025 21:04 GMT
Few methods on unlocking Chiral Antigravity Device in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Few methods on unlocking Chiral Antigravity Device in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Chiral Antigravity Device in Death Stranding 2 is one of the more practical tools you’ll unlock early in the game. It’s designed to make your cargo management easier by helping reduce the weight on Sam’s back, allowing you to carry more. That said, the game doesn’t clearly explain how to unlock or use it, and many players might even overlook it.

Here’s a clear breakdown of how to get the Chiral Antigravity Device in Death Stranding 2 and how to craft it.

A guide to unlock the Chiral Antigravity Device in Death Stranding 2

Complete Aid requests to increase connection level (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Complete Aid requests to increase connection level (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

To unlock the Chiral Antigravity Device in Death Stranding 2, you must reach Connection Level 2 with the Government Base facility. This base becomes available shortly after you finish the prologue and arrive in Australia. You need to build your connection level with the base manually. Boost your connection by returning lost cargo, completing sub-orders tied to the base, and fulfilling Aid Requests from the Prepper stationed there.

To craft it, you'll need 100 Chiral Crystals, 80 Special Alloy, and 60 Chemical. It takes up 1x2 grid space on your backpack, and you can equip multiple antigravity devices to boost the weight reduction effect, especially helpful early in the game when transport options are limited.

How to craft and use the Chiral Antigravity Device in Death Stranding 2

Follow these steps after unlocking the schematic to craft and equip the device:

  1. Head to any facility terminal.
  2. Open Fabrication Management and go to Backpack Customization.
  3. Choose Add > Components.
  4. Select the Chiral Antigravity Device from the available list.

If you have all the required materials, you can craft it. After crafting, place it on your backpack grid. The effect activates automatically, helping balance the load and reducing the chance of stumbling.

