Who is the guitar guy in Death Stranding 2?

Published Jun 29, 2025
The guitar guy is a familiar face returning in a new form (Image via Sony interactive Entertainment)
Players might get a sense of déjà vu when they see the guitar guy in Death Stranding 2, and rightfully so. This is because he also appeared in the first game and played a major role in its story. However, in typical Kojima fashion, realizing his identity will raise more questions than answers. For those curious, the guitar guy in Death Stranding 2 is (spoiler alert) Higgs Monaghan, an antagonist in the prequel.

This article explains more about the titular character.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the first and second Death Stranding games.

An antagonist from DS1 returns as the guitar guy in Death Stranding 2

Troy Baker as Higgs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Higgs Monaghan, one of the antagonists in the original Death Stranding, is the guitar guy in Death Stranding 2. The individual was originally a porter who eventually became the leader of the Homo Demens organization.

Higgs is voiced by Troy Baker in both DS games. The venerable voice actor is known for many iconic video game roles, including Joel Miller, Booker Dewitt, Sam Drake, Pagan Min, and Indiana Jones.

However, those who played the first title may be confused about his reappearance. In the first Death Stranding title, he was left trapped on the Beach, a metaphysical realm that acts as a liminal space between the living world and "what comes next/afterlife." There is supposedly no way out of the Beach. However, it appears Higgs might have escaped it.

In the first game, Higgs was a powerful antagonist who could summon giant BTs. Now, in DS2, he fashions a guitar that doubles as a battering ram and a lightning weapon. Thus, it looks like he's had a change of inventory.

But how did Higgs return, and what are his motives? Players will need to experience Death Stranding 2 to get all the answers.

Death Stranding 2 features a star-studded main cast

DS2 features many prominent names, ranging from actors to directors. They are:

Character

Played by

Sam

Norman Reedus

Fragile

Lea Seydoux

Tarman

George Miller (motion capture), Marty Rhone (voice)

Higgs

Troy Baker

Tomorrow

Elle Fanning

Dollman

Faith Akin (motion capture), Jonathan Roumie (voice)

Rainy

Shioli Kutsuna

The President

Alistair Duncan

Neil

Luca Marinelli

Lucy

Alissa Jung

Heartman

Nicolas Winding Refn (motion capture) Darren Jacobs (voice)

Doctor

Debra Wilson

That concludes our article on the guitar guy in Death Stranding 2.

